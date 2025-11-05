How to watch today's Ajax vs Galatasaray Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rooted to the bottom of the Champions League standings, Ajax return to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday looking to stop the slide and avoid a fourth straight European defeat.

Their uneven form continued at the weekend with a 1-1 draw against Heerenveen. That result leaves De Joden with only one victory in their last six matches in all competitions. The early spark seen under John Heitinga has faded, and the performance levels have dipped sharply.

Domestic results have been shaky. Ajax have taken just two wins from their last six Eredivisie games. The situation has been even worse in Europe, where they have suffered three consecutive losses. Those defeats included heavy setbacks to Marseille, who put four past them, and Chelsea, who hit five at Stamford Bridge. Before that, last season's finalists Inter Milan had already beaten them 2-0.

Galatasaray arrive in a very different rhythm. After being humbled 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt to open the campaign, they have responded with conviction. They punished Liverpool and then defeated Bodo/Glimt in their last European outing. The Istanbul side now chase a third straight Champions League win. Much of the momentum has come from Victor Osimhen, who has scored three goals in Europe this season.

A win here could push Okan Buruk’s side into the top eight, pulling away from the large group of teams locked on six points. A loss, however, risks sliding back into the pack. Even a draw would prevent them from slipping below 17th, no matter how results fall elsewhere.

Ajax vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Johan Cruijff ArenA

The Champions League match between Ajax and Galatasaray will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT or 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Ajax will be without Kenneth Taylor, who was sent off early in the loss to Chelsea. The treatment room remains busy. Steven Berghuis is out with a groin issue. Kasper Dolberg is sidelined due to an abdominal problem, and Branco van den Boomen continues recovering from a back injury.

One bright spot is the form of Mika Godts, who has not found the net in Europe yet but comes into this midweek clash after three goal contributions against FC Twente and Heerenveen.

Galatasaray team news

For Galatasaray, everything continues to orbit around Victor Osimhen, even after a frustrating night where none of his six attempts found a breakthrough. Behind him, Yunus Akgun has shown a knack for stepping up, scoring against Frankfurt and Bodo. At the back, Davinson Sanchez is expected to return after completing his domestic suspension. Ilkay Gundogan is set to miss out because of a calf issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

