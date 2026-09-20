Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 AM.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network, with streaming options via Fubo, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Liverpool at Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits two clubs heading in notably different directions this season.

Bournemouth arrive on the back of a remarkable Europa League debut, having beaten Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Basque Country. Marco Rose's side have shown they can compete on multiple fronts, and the Vitality faithful will expect that same intensity on home soil.

Liverpool come into this one sitting in the top half of the table, but Andoni Iraola's squad has shown inconsistency in the league. A goalless draw at Fulham last time out in the Premier League was far from convincing, even if Champions League and Carabao Cup results have offered more encouragement.

Alexander Isak leads the Liverpool attack after his British-record move from Newcastle, and the Swedish striker has spoken openly about overcoming a serious leg break to establish himself at Anfield. His presence gives Liverpool a genuine focal point in attack.

Florian Wirtz remains a subject of scrutiny. The German playmaker has not hit the heights expected of him since his move to Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are said to be monitoring his situation closely. Iraola has publicly backed him, but questions persist.

For Bournemouth, the likes of Justin Kluivert and Rayan will look to cause problems on the flanks, while Evanilson leads the line. Rose has built a side capable of pressing high and transitioning quickly, and Liverpool will need to be sharp.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose is without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury. No suspensions are in place for the Cherries. Rose's projected XI reads: Petrovic; Smith, Antonio Silva, Truffert, Hill; Cook, Scott; Kluivert, Rayan, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Andoni Iraola is missing Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Vitezslav Jaros. Liverpool's projected XI is: Alisson; Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet; Victor Munoz, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Szoboszlai; Isak. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Bournemouth have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Europa League victory over Real Sociedad, and they also drew 2-2 with both Brentford and Newcastle in the Premier League. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games, showing a side capable of scoring but not always keeping opponents out.

Liverpool's last five matches show three wins, two draws, and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, while a 0-0 draw at Fulham was their last Premier League outing. They beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and won 2-0 at Ipswich Town, scoring eight goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Bournemouth beat Liverpool 3-2 at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won three times and Bournemouth twice, with the visitors claiming victories of 4-2, 2-0, 3-0, and 4-0 in earlier meetings. Bournemouth's two wins in that run both came at home, suggesting Vitality Stadium has been a more level playing field in recent times.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool sit in eighth place while Bournemouth are in fifteenth. Liverpool will be looking to close the gap on the clubs above them, while Bournemouth need points to move away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: