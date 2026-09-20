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Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
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Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 AM.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network, with streaming options via Fubo, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

USA Network

USA Network

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Fubo

Fubo

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Telemundo

Telemundo

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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AFC Bournemouth host Liverpool at Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits two clubs heading in notably different directions this season.

Bournemouth arrive on the back of a remarkable Europa League debut, having beaten Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Basque Country. Marco Rose's side have shown they can compete on multiple fronts, and the Vitality faithful will expect that same intensity on home soil.

Liverpool come into this one sitting in the top half of the table, but Andoni Iraola's squad has shown inconsistency in the league. A goalless draw at Fulham last time out in the Premier League was far from convincing, even if Champions League and Carabao Cup results have offered more encouragement.

Alexander Isak leads the Liverpool attack after his British-record move from Newcastle, and the Swedish striker has spoken openly about overcoming a serious leg break to establish himself at Anfield. His presence gives Liverpool a genuine focal point in attack.

Florian Wirtz remains a subject of scrutiny. The German playmaker has not hit the heights expected of him since his move to Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are said to be monitoring his situation closely. Iraola has publicly backed him, but questions persist.

For Bournemouth, the likes of Justin Kluivert and Rayan will look to cause problems on the flanks, while Evanilson leads the line. Rose has built a side capable of pressing high and transitioning quickly, and Liverpool will need to be sharp.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
D. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. SmithA. Smithteam-logoA. SilvaA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. HillJ. HillT. AdamsT. AdamsJ. KluivertJ. KluivertA. ScottA. ScottRayanRayanM. TavernierM. TavernierEvanilsonEvanilsonA. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterC. GakpoC. GakpoA. IsakA. Isak
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • M. Rose
  • A. Iraola

Marco Rose is without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury. No suspensions are in place for the Cherries. Rose's projected XI reads: Petrovic; Smith, Antonio Silva, Truffert, Hill; Cook, Scott; Kluivert, Rayan, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Andoni Iraola is missing Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Vitezslav Jaros. Liverpool's projected XI is: Alisson; Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet; Victor Munoz, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Szoboszlai; Isak. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

EVE
D1-1
NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
RSO
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bournemouth have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Europa League victory over Real Sociedad, and they also drew 2-2 with both Brentford and Newcastle in the Premier League. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games, showing a side capable of scoring but not always keeping opponents out.

Liverpool's last five matches show three wins, two draws, and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, while a 0-0 draw at Fulham was their last Premier League outing. They beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and won 2-0 at Ipswich Town, scoring eight goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawLiverpool
1
0
4
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
FT
5Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Bournemouth beat Liverpool 3-2 at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won three times and Bournemouth twice, with the visitors claiming victories of 4-2, 2-0, 3-0, and 4-0 in earlier meetings. Bournemouth's two wins in that run both came at home, suggesting Vitality Stadium has been a more level playing field in recent times.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
7
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
9
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
16
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Liverpool sit in eighth place while Bournemouth are in fifteenth. Liverpool will be looking to close the gap on the clubs above them, while Bournemouth need points to move away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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