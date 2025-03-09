How to Watch ACC Championships: Live Stream College Wrestling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream ACC Championships College Wrestling.

The 2025 ACC Wrestling Championship is set to take place on Sunday, March 9, at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. This event marks a significant moment for wrestlers seeking to qualify for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, scheduled for March 20-22 in Philadelphia. The tournament will feature seven teams, including newcomer Stanford, competing for the conference title.

Match Information

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Where Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel ACC Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Match Preview

Top Contenders and Seeds

Virginia Tech leads with four top seeds: Eddie Ventresca at 125 pounds, Sam Latona at 141 pounds, Caleb Henson at 149 pounds, and Rafael Hipolito at 157 pounds. Henson, the No. 1 nationally ranked wrestler at 149 pounds, is particularly strong, having won the 2024 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

North Carolina boasts two No. 1 seeds, with Ethan Oakley at 133 pounds and Joshua Ogunsanya at 174 pounds.

NC State, the six-time defending champion, has Isaac Trumble seeded No. 1 at 285 pounds.

Pittsburgh sees Reece Heller and Mac Stout as top seeds at 184 and 197 pounds, respectively.

Predictions and Expectations

Given the depth of talent, upsets are possible, especially in closely contested weight classes like 174 pounds.

