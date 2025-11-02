How to watch today's AC Milan vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two of Serie A'sheavy hitters collide in the heart of Milan this Sunday, as AC Milan welcome Roma to the San Siro in a clash featuring two sides firmly planted inside the league’s top four.

Both of these clubs have taken noticeable steps forward this season under new leadership, and now they find themselves rubbing shoulders near the peak of the Serie A standings.

AC Milan’s summer reunion with Massimiliano Allegri signaled a return to structure and discipline. The Rossoneri have tried to steady the ship, tighten up defensively, and re-establish themselves as a serious threat in the title conversation. However, the past week has been frustrating. They first needed a late rescue act to secure a 2-2 draw against winless Pisa at San Siro, and then were forced to settle for a 1-1 stalemate against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium.

Roma, meanwhile, turned to Gian Piero Gasperini in the summer, hoping to inject his trademark high-tempo, free-flowing attacking football into the squad. Instead, the Giallorossi have found success through grit and resilience, grinding out results rather than overwhelming opponents. They enter this round just behind defending champions Napoli on goal difference after edging Parma 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico during the midweek slate.

AC Milan vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Milan's attacking issues are piling up, largely due to the continued absence of top scorer Christian Pulisic, who is sidelined until mid-November with a thigh issue. Santiago Gimenez hasn't found the net in league play since May, while makeshift striker Rafael Leao is managing a minor hip irritation after the Atalanta match.

Leao has snapped out of his long scoring drought with goals in his last two home league appearances, and he’s expected to be fit for this clash, yet Adrien Rabiot will be missing alongside Pulisic.

With Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ardon Jashari only just returning from injuries, the ever-tireless Luka Modric, still pulling the strings at 40 years old, may be asked to start again.

Roma team news

Roma, much like their hosts, are still searching for a true focal point up front. Evan Ferguson limped off midweek with an ankle issue and could be out a couple of weeks. That opens the door for either Artem Dovbyk to lead the line or for Paulo Dybala, who has scored 10 career goals against Milan, to operate as a false nine.

On the flanks, Angelino remains unavailable due to bronchitis, meaning Wesley may continue on the left side unless Kostas Tsimikas is called upon to rotate in.

