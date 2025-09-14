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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoBologna
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on DAZN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie A
AC Milan vs Bologna
AC Milan
Bologna

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milanhost Bolognaat San Siro on Sunday in the third round of Serie A

Milan are eighth with one win, one draw, while Bologna sit 10th after two draws and a defeat, both seeking early momentum after summer changes. 

The Serie A fixture between AC Milan and Bologna promises top-notch football. For bettors, utilizing sportsbook promos in the US can provide value-added incentives, enhancing your ability to make insightful bets and potentially increase your profits as you enjoy the Italian league's captivating dynamics.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
DAZNWatch here

The match will be shown live on DAZN and Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

AC Milan vs Bologna kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
San Siro

The match will be played at San Siro on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Bologna lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

3-5-1-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOL
16
C
M. Maignan
46
M. Gabbia
23
F. Tomori
31
S. Pavlovic
56
A. Saelemaekers
2
P. Estupinan
14
L. Modric
8
R. Loftus-Cheek
12
A. Rabiot
19
Y. Fofana
7
S. Gimenez
1
L. Skorupski
22
C. Lykogiannis
20
N. Zortea
14
T. Heggem
26
J. Lucumi
28
N. Cambiaghi
8
R. Freuler
80
G. Fabbian
7
R. Orsolini
19
C
L. Ferguson
9
S. Castro

4-2-3-1

BOLAway team crest

MIL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

BOL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan team news

Milan are missing several regulars, including Rafael Leao.

Deadline signings Christopher Nkunku and Adrien Rabiot may both make their club debut as they seek to rejuvenate their career.

Bologna team news

Bologna secured Ibrahim Sulemana on loan from Atalanta BC just before the transfer window closed, though the midfielder is unavailable due to injury. Summer arrival Ciro Immobile also remains out with a lingering thigh issue.

Defender Nicolo Casale and former Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega are set to miss the clash as well, and there are doubts over full-back Emil Holm, who could be sidelined.

On a brighter note, English winger Jon Rowe, recently recruited from Marseille, could be handed a starting role.

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 5 matches

BOL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

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