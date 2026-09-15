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Europa League
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoBenfica
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Watch AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Benfica
AC Milan
Benfica
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between AC Milan and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Benfica will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

AC Milan vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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Paramount+

Paramount+

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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DAZN

DAZN

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CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Click here

AC Milan host Benfica at San Siro in Milano in a Europa League fixture that brings two of European football's most decorated clubs to the same pitch.

Ruben Amorim's side come into this game off the back of a 2-2 draw at Lazio in Serie A, a result that continued a mixed run of form in the league. Milan have drawn their last two domestic outings, though they remain competitive and capable of turning performances around quickly.

The return of Christian Pulisic from the 2026 World Cup gives Amorim a significant option in attack. The American came off the bench against Lazio and provided a vital assist in Milan's second-half comeback, suggesting he is working his way back to full fitness at the right time.

Luka Modric's integration into the squad also remains a work in progress. Amorim has spoken openly about the need for greater tactical control to get the best from the veteran midfielder, and a European night at San Siro may suit his qualities better than the intensity of a Serie A derby.

Benfica arrive in strong form under Marco Silva, having won all five of their last matches across Liga Portugal and European qualification. Jose Mourinho's side have been clinical on the road, scoring freely and conceding little during this run.

The visitors will be confident. Five straight wins, including away victories in Portugal and a Europa League qualifier, point to a settled and well-drilled squad ready to test Milan on their own ground.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan vs Benfica live.

How to watch AC Milan vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Benfica Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Amorim

AC Milan are managed by Ruben Amorim. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported at this stage, and the probable starting lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica are managed by Marco Silva. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors. Team news for both sides will be updated as it is confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

MUN
W2-4
TOR
W1-2
VEN
W2-0
JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BEN

BEN - Form

AGF
W1-3
EST
W2-1
MAR
W0-3
MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AC Milan have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw away at Lazio in Serie A, following a 1-1 draw against Juventus. Prior to those stalemates, Milan won back-to-back league games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (1-2 away). They also beat Manchester United 4-2 in a pre-season friendly. Across the five matches, Milan have scored ten goals and conceded five.

Benfica have won all five of their last matches across Liga Portugal and European competition. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Gil Vicente, following a 4-0 away victory against Moreirense. They also won 3-0 at Maritimo and beat Estoril 2-1 in the league, with a 3-1 away win over AGF in Europa League qualification completing the run. Benfica have scored fifteen goals and conceded two across these five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawBenfica
1
2
0
Club Friendlies
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Champions League
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw in a friendly on August 8, 2009. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage: Benfica and AC Milan drew 1-1 in Lisbon in November 2007, while Milan won 2-1 at San Siro in September 2007. Across the three recorded head-to-head meetings, Milan have won one, Benfica have won none, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, both AC Milan and Benfica are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Benfica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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