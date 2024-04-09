How to watch today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, as well as play start time and team news.

The clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans is set to take place on April 10, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT in the 24th match of IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals, led by dynamic captain Sanju Samson, have been in excellent form, winning all four of their recent matches. This consistent dominance has placed them at the top of the points table.

However, the Gujarat Titans, whose skilled coach is Shubman Gill, have had a more mixed bag of results. They have won two of their matches and lost three. The Titans are currently in seventh place in the points table.

In their last encounter on 05 May 2024, GT emerged victorious by 9 wickets over RR. As both teams are getting ready to face again, this match is going to be very exciting, both teams compete for control on the ground and try to get supremacy on the Cricket field.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: Date & Play Start Time

The Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans will face on April 10, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.

How to watch RR vs GT online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for Willow TV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashking Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

RR vs GT Team News

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Riyan Parag, the star player of RR has shown his reliability by scoring 185 runs in the last four matches, giving the team stability and power at the top of the order this season. Additionally, Sanju Samson has also been excellent this season, scoring 178 runs, and making a significant contribution to the team.

In the case of bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal's amazing 8 wickets in the last four matches contribute additional depth to the team's superiority. Also, Nandre Burger's speed and accuracy have made it hard for opponent team members to score.

With these important players' stellar performances, RR will keep their dominance and try to win the tournament.

Gujarat Titans Team News

Sai Sudharsan an excellent player for GT scored an impressive 11 runs this season, giving stability and important contributions at crucial moments. Along with Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill has also shown his capability by scoring 183 runs this season.

In the bowling department, Mohit Sharma has been a powerful bowler, taking seven wickets in just 114 balls and Umesh Yadav has taken six wickets in just 84 balls this season.

Their knowledge and variety of throws make it hard for the other team's players to score.

Gujarat Titans look like a strong team as they try to move up the points table and win their spot in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Records

