How to Watch 97th Academy Awards: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream the 97th Academy Awards.

The 97th Academy Awards, set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, promises to be an unforgettable evening of glamour, entertainment, and recognition of cinematic excellence. This year's ceremony will be hosted by the charismatic comedian Conan O'Brien, marking his first time hosting the Oscars. O'Brien, known for his witty humor, is expected to bring a fresh and engaging dynamic to the event.

Event Details

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Where Dolby Theatre TV Channel ABC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Game Preview

The ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of performances, including a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones by Queen Latifah. Additionally, viewers can look forward to a medley from the musical "Wicked" performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, alongside performances by Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye.

"Emilia Pérez" leads the nominations with an impressive 13 nods, followed closely by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked," each with 10 nominations. This year's nominations have made history, with Karla Sofía Gascón becoming the first openly transgender performer to be nominated in an acting category.

As the film industry comes together to celebrate its achievements, the 97th Academy Awards will also honor the resilience of Los Angeles in the wake of recent wildfires. With its blend of entertainment, recognition, and tribute, this year's Oscars are poised to be a memorable celebration of cinema and community.

Live stream EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.