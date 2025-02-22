How to Watch 56th NAACP Image Awards: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream 56th NAACP Image Awards.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will celebrate Black excellence with an extended 2.5-hour live broadcast from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

Show Details

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Pasadena Civic Auditorium Location Pasadena, California TV Channel BET Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This year's ceremony features prestigious honors for several notable figures. Comedy legend Dave Chappelle will receive the President's Award for his special achievement and distinguished public service. Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be presented with the Chairman's Award, recognizing her groundbreaking achievements and public service.

Pre-Show Events

The celebration began with virtual ceremonies on February 18-19, announcing winners in non-televised categories. Notable winners include:

Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson for "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist"

Ayo Edebiri for "The Bear"

Keke Palmer for "Password"

Jamie Foxx for his Netflix special

Special Initiatives

The NAACP and BET have partnered to launch the Altadena Community Preservation Fund, supporting communities affected by recent L.A. wildfires. This initiative aims to protect homeowners from displacement and preserve cultural heritage in affected areas including Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Pasadena.

How to Watch

The main ceremony will broadcast live simultaneously on BET and CBS. The show promises appearances from some of Hollywood's biggest stars, continuing its tradition as one of the most distinguished multicultural award shows. Public voting for select categories was conducted through the NAACP Image Awards website, with winners to be revealed during the live broadcast.

