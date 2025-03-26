How to Watch 2025 World Figure Skating Championships: Live Stream, Schedule, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 World Figure Skating Championships.

The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships are set to captivate audiences worldwide as the event returns to U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade. Hosted at the iconic TD Garden in Boston from March 25 to 30, this prestigious competition will not only crown the 2025 world champions but also play a pivotal role in determining Olympic quota spots for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games.

World Figure Skating Championships TV Schedule

Defending Champions and Key Contenders

Defending champions Ilia Malinin (USA) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (USA) are among the top contenders. Malinin, known as the "Quad God," has dominated the season with his unprecedented quadruple jump attempts, making him a strong favorite to retain his title. In women's singles, Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) seeks to make history by winning her fourth consecutive world title, while Amber Glenn (USA) and Isabeau Levito (USA) are poised to challenge for medals.

Pairs and Ice Dance

In pairs, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps (Canada) face stiff competition from Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, and Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara. Chock and Bates aim to secure a third consecutive ice dance title, though they will be tested by strong challengers like Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (Canada).

