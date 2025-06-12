How to Watch 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf.

The 125th U.S. Open Golf Championship tees off Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the historic Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. This year’s championship promises a compelling first round, with the world’s best golfers set to tackle one of the most challenging courses in major championship golf.

Event Information

When Thursday, June 12, 2025 Time 6:30 AM ET Where Oakmont Country Club TV Channel USA Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Oakmont, renowned for its lightning-fast greens and punishing rough, will play at 7,342 yards as a par 70. The course’s demanding layout has produced some of the highest scoring averages in recent U.S. Open history, and players will need precision off the tee and a deft touch on the greens to contend.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his PGA Championship victory last month, headlines the field and will tee off at 1:25 p.m. ET alongside Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa. Scheffler’s consistency and elite approach play make him the favorite this week, but he’ll face stiff competition from a deep field.

Other top contenders include Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion; Bryson DeChambeau, who claimed his second U.S. Open title in 2024; and Rory McIlroy, who remains a threat despite recent struggles. Sepp Straka, ranked second in approach play this season, and Joaquin Niemann, the current LIV Golf individual points leader, are also players to watch as they bring strong form into Oakmont.

