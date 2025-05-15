How to Watch 2025 PGA Championship: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 PGA Championship: PGA Tour Golf.

The 2025 PGA Championship tees off this week at the iconic Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, promising one of the most compelling showdowns in recent memory. Running from May 12-18, this year’s tournament marks a return to a venue steeped in major championship history, having last hosted the PGA in 2017 and more recently the 2022 Presidents Cup. Quail Hollow’s demanding layout, with its lengthy 7,600-yard setup and lightning-fast greens, is set to test even the world’s best.

Event Information

When Thursday-Sunday, May 14-17, 2025 Time 10:00 AM ET Where Quail Hollow Club TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy, who arrives as the hottest player in golf. Fresh off completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, McIlroy boasts four previous wins at Quail Hollow and is widely considered the man to beat. His combination of power and course familiarity gives him a distinct edge, and his recent form-three victories already this season has him brimming with confidence.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the slight betting favorite, is also in peak form after a recent win and a string of top finishes in majors. However, Scheffler has yet to play a stroke-play event at Quail Hollow, making his performance one of the week’s biggest storylines. Bryson DeChambeau, coming off a win in South Korea and four top-five PGA Championship finishes in his last five starts, is another name to watch. His prodigious length and improved accuracy could make him a real threat on this lengthy track.

