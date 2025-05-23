How to Watch 2025 PBA Playoffs Championship: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream S2025 PBA Playoffs Championship: PBA Bowling.

On Saturday, May 24, the world’s top two bowlers will converge at Thunderbowl Lanes, vying for the coveted PBA Playoffs belt and a life-changing $100,000 grand prize. The championship match, airing at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, promises high drama as EJ Tackett and Jesper Svensson battle in a Race-to-Three format—where every frame could tilt the balance between triumph and heartbreak.

Event Information

When Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time 2:30 PM ET Where Thunderbowl Lanes TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This year’s Playoffs have been a rollercoaster, with established stars and rising talents delivering clutch performances under pressure. The journey to the championship has seen the field whittled down from the top 12 players on the PBA Points List, each earning their spot through a rigorous season-long points system that rewards consistency and peak performance across more than twenty events. The stakes are higher than ever, with a total prize fund of $300,000 and the champion set to claim $75,000, while the runner-up walks away with $50,000.

Tackett enters as the favorite and the top seed in the competition, earning more points during the qualifying period than the second and third place competitors combined. Svensson is returning to the PBA Playoffs Championship for a second consecutive year, although he ended up the runner-up in the 2024 contest.

