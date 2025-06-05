Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders: CFL Football.

The 2025 CFL season kicks off with a Thursday night matchup as the Ottawa Redblacks travel west to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. Scheduled for a 9:00 p.m. ET start, this Week 1 clash sets the tone for both teams, each coming off playoff appearances and significant offseason upgrades.

Event Information

When Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time 9:00 PM ET Where Mosaic Stadium TV Channel CBSSN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Ottawa enters the season with momentum after breaking a four-year playoff drought in 2024. Quarterback Dru Brown, who threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, returns as the starter. He’ll have a bolstered arsenal, headlined by the addition of All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis and two-time All-CFL running back William Stanback, who rushed for 1,175 yards last year. Brown’s chemistry with Justin Hardy, the league’s receptions leader in 2024, and a deeper receiving corps could push Ottawa’s offense to new heights. Defensively, the Redblacks retained key disruptors like Bryce Carter and Lorenzo Mauldin IV, aiming to keep their pass rush among the league’s best.

The Roughriders bring back veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, who posted a 72.1% completion rate in limited time in 2024. Harris’s experience and Marc Mueller’s quick-strike offense offer stability, though top receiver Shawn Bane Jr.’s status remains uncertain due to offseason knee surgery. If Bane is limited, expect Samuel Emilus and KeeSean Johnson to see more targets. Saskatchewan’s defense, known for generating takeaways, will look to pressure Brown and capitalize on any mistakes.

Live stream 2025 PBA Playoffs Championship on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.