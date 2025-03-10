How to watch 2025 Big 12 Basketball Tournament: Bracket, livestream, TV schedule & seedings for men's basketball

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament, including bracket, tv schedule, start times & seedings.

For much of the past decade, the Big 12 has set the gold standard in men's college basketball, boasting a level of competition and depth that few, if any, conferences nationwide can rival.

With four new programs joining the fold this past offseason—expanding the league to 16 teams—the 2024-25 campaign has only reinforced the conference's dominance. That strength will be on full display this week as the 2025 Big 12 Tournament gets underway at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Under the guidance of Kelvin Sampson, Houston has been one of the hottest teams in the nation, amassing a scorching 22-1 record since December and clinching the Big 12 regular-season crown.

Close on their heels are Texas Tech, the only team to topple Houston in that stretch, and a squad well-positioned for a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, T.J. Otzelberger's Iowa State team has stumbled in recent weeks, dropping three of their last four games ahead of their regular-season finale, yet they remain projected as a solid top-three seed for March Madness.

Bubble drama is minimal heading into the conference tournament. West Virginia is widely seen as a lock for the NCAA Tournament, while Cincinnati faces an uphill battle, likely needing a deep tournament run in Kansas City to punch their ticket into the 68-team field.

GOAL has a full breakdown of the men's Big 12 Tournament, including the bracket, schedule, and seeding details.

Getty Images Sport

When and where is the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament?

Dates: Tuesday, March 11 to Saturday, March 15

Tuesday, March 11 to Saturday, March 15 Location: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

The 2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will take center stage at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. from Tuesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 15, with the Big 12 Championship game.

How to watch the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Coverage of the 2025 Big 12 men's tournament will be spread across ESPN platforms. The opening two sessions will be streamed on ESPN+, while the third session will be available on both ESPN and ESPN+. Quarterfinal action will see the first two matchups aired on ESPN, with the remaining two games alternating between ESPN and ESPN2. Both semifinal contests on Saturday, along with Sunday's championship showdown, will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPN. Every game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Beyond ESPN+, viewers can also stream the action via Fubo, which includes ESPN's family of network of channels and offers a free trial for new users.

Big 12 men's basketball tournament schedule 2025

The 2025 Big 12 Tournament will feature a 16-team bracket battling it out in Kansas City, Mo. The action tips off on Tuesday, March 11, and culminates with the championship clash on Saturday, March 15.

Iowa State enters as the reigning champion after securing its sixth conference title in 2024 with a victory over Houston.

Below you can find the round-by-round schedule for the 2025 Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center, with start times and TV details for each game:

Getty Images Sport

Tuesday, March 11: First Round

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 1: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs No. 13 Cincinnati 12:30 pm ESPN+ Game 2: No. 9 TCU vs No. 16 Colorado 3:00 pm ESPN+ Game 3: No. 10 Kansas State vs No. 15 Arizona State 7:00 pm ESPN+ Game 4: No. 11 Utah vs No. 14 UCF 9:30 pm ESPN+

Wednesday, March 12: Second Round

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs Game 1 winner 12:30 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo Game 6: No. 8 West Virginia vs Game 2 winner 3:00 pm ESPN+ Game 7: No. 7 Baylor vs.Game 3 winner 7:00 pm ESPN+ Game 8: No. 6 Kansas vs Game 4 winner 9:30 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Thursday, March 13: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 9: No. 4 BYU vs Game 5 winner 12:30 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo Game 10: No. 1 Houston vs Game 6 winner 3:00 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo Game 11: No. 2 Texas Tech vs Game 7 winner 7:00 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo Game 12: No. 3 Arizona vs Game 8 winner 9:30 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Friday, March 14: Semifinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner 7:00 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner 9:30 pm ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Saturday, March 15: Championship

Game Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Game 15: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner 6:00 pm ESPN or ESPN+, Fubo

Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket & seedings 2025