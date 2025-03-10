+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Kansas v HoustonGetty Images Sport
Watch Big 12 men's tournament action on Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch 2025 Big 12 Basketball Tournament: Bracket, livestream, TV schedule & seedings for men's basketball

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament, including bracket, tv schedule, start times & seedings.

For much of the past decade, the Big 12 has set the gold standard in men's college basketball, boasting a level of competition and depth that few, if any, conferences nationwide can rival.

Stream select 2025 Big 12 men's tournament games on Fubo
Start a Fubo free-trial today

With four new programs joining the fold this past offseason—expanding the league to 16 teams—the 2024-25 campaign has only reinforced the conference's dominance. That strength will be on full display this week as the 2025 Big 12 Tournament gets underway at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Under the guidance of Kelvin Sampson, Houston has been one of the hottest teams in the nation, amassing a scorching 22-1 record since December and clinching the Big 12 regular-season crown.

Close on their heels are Texas Tech, the only team to topple Houston in that stretch, and a squad well-positioned for a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, T.J. Otzelberger's Iowa State team has stumbled in recent weeks, dropping three of their last four games ahead of their regular-season finale, yet they remain projected as a solid top-three seed for March Madness.

Bubble drama is minimal heading into the conference tournament. West Virginia is widely seen as a lock for the NCAA Tournament, while Cincinnati faces an uphill battle, likely needing a deep tournament run in Kansas City to punch their ticket into the 68-team field.

GOAL has a full breakdown of the men's Big 12 Tournament, including the bracket, schedule, and seeding details.

Kansas v UtahGetty Images Sport

When and where is the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament?

  • Dates: Tuesday, March 11 to Saturday, March 15
  • Location: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

The 2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will take center stage at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. from Tuesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 15, with the Big 12 Championship game.

How to watch the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament

  • TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
  • Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Coverage of the 2025 Big 12 men's tournament will be spread across ESPN platforms. The opening two sessions will be streamed on ESPN+, while the third session will be available on both ESPN and ESPN+. Quarterfinal action will see the first two matchups aired on ESPN, with the remaining two games alternating between ESPN and ESPN2. Both semifinal contests on Saturday, along with Sunday's championship showdown, will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPN. Every game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Beyond ESPN+, viewers can also stream the action via Fubo, which includes ESPN's family of network of channels and offers a free trial for new users.

Stream select 2025 Big 12 men's tournament games on Fubo
Start a Fubo free-trial today

Big 12 men's basketball tournament schedule 2025

The 2025 Big 12 Tournament will feature a 16-team bracket battling it out in Kansas City, Mo. The action tips off on Tuesday, March 11, and culminates with the championship clash on Saturday, March 15.

Iowa State enters as the reigning champion after securing its sixth conference title in 2024 with a victory over Houston.

Below you can find the round-by-round schedule for the 2025 Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center, with start times and TV details for each game:

Duke v ArizonaGetty Images Sport

Tuesday, March 11: First Round

Game

Time (ET)

TV/Live Stream

Game 1: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs No. 13 Cincinnati

12:30 pm

ESPN+

Game 2: No. 9 TCU vs No. 16 Colorado

3:00 pm

ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 Kansas State vs No. 15 Arizona State

7:00 pm

ESPN+

Game 4: No. 11 Utah vs No. 14 UCF

9:30 pm

ESPN+

Wednesday, March 12: Second Round

Game

Time (ET)

TV/Live Stream

Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs Game 1 winner

12:30 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Game 6: No. 8 West Virginia vs Game 2 winner

3:00 pm

ESPN+

Game 7: No. 7 Baylor vs.Game 3 winner

7:00 pm

ESPN+

Game 8: No. 6 Kansas vs Game 4 winner

9:30 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Thursday, March 13: Quarterfinals

Game

Time (ET)

TV/Live Stream

Game 9: No. 4 BYU vs Game 5 winner

12:30 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Game 10: No. 1 Houston vs Game 6 winner

3:00 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Game 11: No. 2 Texas Tech vs Game 7 winner

7:00 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Game 12: No. 3 Arizona vs Game 8 winner

9:30 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Friday, March 14: Semifinals

Game

Time (ET)

TV/Live Stream

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

7:00 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

9:30 pm

ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo

Saturday, March 15: Championship

Game

Time (ET)

TV/Live Stream

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner

6:00 pm

ESPN or ESPN+, Fubo

Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket & seedings 2025

Seed

Team

Record (Big 12)

No. 1

Houston

27-4 (19-1)

No. 2

Texas Tech

24-7 (15-5)

No. 3

Arizona

20-11 (14-6)

No. 4

BYU

23-8 (14-6)

No. 5

Iowa State

23-8 (13-7)

No. 6

Kansas

20-11 (11-9)

No. 7

Baylor

18-13 (10-10)

No. 8

West Virginia

19-12 (10-10)

No. 9

TCU

16-15 (9-11)

No. 10

Kansas State

15-16 (9-11)

No. 11

Utah

16-15 (8-12)

No. 12

Oklahoma State

15-16 (7-13)

No. 13

Cincinnati

17-14 (7-13)

No. 14

UCF

16-15 (7-13)

No. 15

Arizona State

13-18 (4-16)

No. 16

Colorado

12-19 (3-17)

Advertisement