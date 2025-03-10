How to watch 2025 Big 12 Basketball Tournament: Bracket, livestream, TV schedule & seedings for men's basketball

For much of the past decade, the Big 12 has set the gold standard in men's college basketball, boasting a level of competition and depth that few, if any, conferences nationwide can rival.
With four new programs joining the fold this past offseason—expanding the league to 16 teams—the 2024-25 campaign has only reinforced the conference's dominance. That strength will be on full display this week as the 2025 Big 12 Tournament gets underway at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Under the guidance of Kelvin Sampson, Houston has been one of the hottest teams in the nation, amassing a scorching 22-1 record since December and clinching the Big 12 regular-season crown.
Close on their heels are Texas Tech, the only team to topple Houston in that stretch, and a squad well-positioned for a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, T.J. Otzelberger's Iowa State team has stumbled in recent weeks, dropping three of their last four games ahead of their regular-season finale, yet they remain projected as a solid top-three seed for March Madness.
Bubble drama is minimal heading into the conference tournament. West Virginia is widely seen as a lock for the NCAA Tournament, while Cincinnati faces an uphill battle, likely needing a deep tournament run in Kansas City to punch their ticket into the 68-team field.
When and where is the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament?
When and where is the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament?
- Dates: Tuesday, March 11 to Saturday, March 15
- Location: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)
The 2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will take center stage at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. from Tuesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 15, with the Big 12 Championship game.
How to watch the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament
Coverage of the 2025 Big 12 men's tournament will be spread across ESPN platforms. The opening two sessions will be streamed on ESPN+, while the third session will be available on both ESPN and ESPN+. Quarterfinal action will see the first two matchups aired on ESPN, with the remaining two games alternating between ESPN and ESPN2. Both semifinal contests on Saturday, along with Sunday's championship showdown, will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPN. Every game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.
Beyond ESPN+, viewers can also stream the action via Fubo, which includes ESPN's family of network of channels and offers a free trial for new users.
Big 12 men's basketball tournament schedule 2025
The 2025 Big 12 Tournament will feature a 16-team bracket battling it out in Kansas City, Mo. The action tips off on Tuesday, March 11, and culminates with the championship clash on Saturday, March 15.
Iowa State enters as the reigning champion after securing its sixth conference title in 2024 with a victory over Houston.
Below you can find the round-by-round schedule for the 2025 Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center, with start times and TV details for each game:
Tuesday, March 11: First Round
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live Stream
Game 1: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs No. 13 Cincinnati
12:30 pm
Game 2: No. 9 TCU vs No. 16 Colorado
3:00 pm
Game 3: No. 10 Kansas State vs No. 15 Arizona State
7:00 pm
Game 4: No. 11 Utah vs No. 14 UCF
9:30 pm
Wednesday, March 12: Second Round
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live Stream
Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs Game 1 winner
12:30 pm
Game 6: No. 8 West Virginia vs Game 2 winner
3:00 pm
Game 7: No. 7 Baylor vs.Game 3 winner
7:00 pm
Game 8: No. 6 Kansas vs Game 4 winner
9:30 pm
Thursday, March 13: Quarterfinals
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live Stream
Game 9: No. 4 BYU vs Game 5 winner
12:30 pm
Game 10: No. 1 Houston vs Game 6 winner
3:00 pm
Game 11: No. 2 Texas Tech vs Game 7 winner
7:00 pm
Game 12: No. 3 Arizona vs Game 8 winner
9:30 pm
Friday, March 14: Semifinals
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live Stream
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner
7:00 pm
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner
9:30 pm
Saturday, March 15: Championship
Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket & seedings 2025
Seed
Team
Record (Big 12)
No. 1
Houston
27-4 (19-1)
No. 2
Texas Tech
24-7 (15-5)
No. 3
Arizona
20-11 (14-6)
No. 4
BYU
23-8 (14-6)
No. 5
Iowa State
23-8 (13-7)
No. 6
Kansas
20-11 (11-9)
No. 7
Baylor
18-13 (10-10)
No. 8
West Virginia
19-12 (10-10)
No. 9
TCU
16-15 (9-11)
No. 10
Kansas State
15-16 (9-11)
No. 11
Utah
16-15 (8-12)
No. 12
Oklahoma State
15-16 (7-13)
No. 13
Cincinnati
17-14 (7-13)
No. 14
UCF
16-15 (7-13)
No. 15
Arizona State
13-18 (4-16)
No. 16
Colorado
12-19 (3-17)