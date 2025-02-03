How to Watch 2025 All-Star Challenge: Live Stream AHL Hockey, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge.

The American Hockey League's brightest stars converge in San Jose, California for the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge, featuring the league's top players competing in an exciting 3-on-3 tournament format.

Event Details

Date Monday, February 3, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Tech CU Arena Location San Jose, CA TV Channel NHL Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Tournament Format

The All-Star Challenge features players divided into four teams representing the AHL's divisions:

Atlantic Division

North Division

Central Division

Pacific Division

Each team will face off against the others in a round-robin tournament of 3-on-3 games. The two teams with the best records advance to the championship game to determine the winner.

How to Watch

Hockey fans can catch all the action live on NHL Network, with comprehensive coverage of every game in the tournament. The broadcast team will provide expert analysis and behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the evening.

What to Expect

The AHL All-Star Challenge showcases the future stars of professional hockey in an entertaining format that highlights speed and skill. The 3-on-3 setup creates wide-open play with plenty of scoring opportunities and highlight-reel moments. The event follows Sunday night's Skills Competition, where players compete in events like fastest skater, hardest shot, and accuracy shooting.

The host San Jose Barracuda and their fans will welcome the AHL's elite talent to the state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena, which opened in 2022. This marks the first time San Jose has hosted the AHL All-Star festivities, bringing the spotlight to one of the league's newest venues. With many participants on the cusp of NHL careers, the All-Star Challenge offers fans a glimpse of tomorrow's hockey stars.

