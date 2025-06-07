How to Watch 157th Belmont Stakes: Live Stream Horse Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 157th Belmont Stakes: Horse Racing

The 157th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 7, marking the final chapter of this year’s Triple Crown series. For the second year in a row, the historic race will be held at Saratoga Race Course while renovations continue at Belmont Park. Saratoga Springs once again serves as the stage for “The Test of the Champion.”

Event Information

When Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time 6:30 PM ET Where Saratoga Springs TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Although there is no Triple Crown title on the line this year, the competition remains intense. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes champion Journalism both have the opportunity to join the select group of horses that have claimed two out of the three Triple Crown races—a distinction achieved by only 45 horses in the sport’s history. Their much-anticipated showdown is the main story heading into the race, with Journalism considered a top contender and Sovereignty not far behind.

Baeza, who finished third in the Derby and opted out of the Preakness for additional rest, is attracting attention as a possible upset pick. Rodriguez, trained by the renowned Bob Baffert, is also in the mix after missing the Derby due to injury but returning with strong credentials. The lineup is completed by Hill Road, Crudo, Uncaged, and Heart of Honor.

