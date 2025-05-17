How to Watch 150th Preakness Stakes: Live Stream Horse Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 150th Preakness Stakes: Live Stream Horse Racing.

Horse racing fans are set for a landmark occasion as the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes unfolds this Saturday, May 17, at Baltimore’s storied Pimlico Race Course. This will mark the final Preakness at the original Pimlico before the track undergoes major renovations.

Event Information

When Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time 4:00 PM ET Where Pimlico Race Course TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This year’s Preakness carries added intrigue, as Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not compete, eliminating the possibility of a Triple Crown champion in 2025. Instead, the nine-horse field is wide open, with several compelling storylines and contenders vying for the $2 million purse and the coveted Woodlawn Vase.

Journalism, the Derby runner-up, enters as the 8-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by John Sadler and ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Journalism boasts an impressive resume but must rebound quickly after a grueling Derby effort. Hot on his heels are Sandman (4-1), winner of the Arkansas Derby, and River Thames (9-2), who brings strong closing speed to the mix. Clever Again (5-1), son of Triple Crown legend American Pharoah, is another to watch, especially with Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen in his corner.

Adding to the drama is Heart of Honor, a 12-1 longshot trained by Jamie Osborne and ridden by his daughter, Saffie Osborne, who seeks to become the first female jockey to win the Preakness. Local fans will also be cheering for American Promise, piloted by Maryland native Nik Juarez.

