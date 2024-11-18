+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Scotland v Poland - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1
UEFA Nations League A
National Stadium, Warsaw
How to watch today's Poland vs Scotland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland will take on Scotland in the final matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage at the National Stadium on Monday.

These two teams are third and fourth in the group standings respectively, and while the visitors on Tuesday, if they win, could make it out of the group if second-placed Croatia lose to Portugal, the hosts are definitely out of the running and can, at best, secure the relegation playoff ticket if they manage to win the final group fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Poland vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, VIX and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Poland vs Scotland kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Grp. 1
National Stadium, Warsaw

The match will be played at the National Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Poland vs Scotland Probable lineups

PolandHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSCO
22
M. Bulka
4
S. Walukiewicz
14
J. Kiwior
5
J. Bednarek
3
T. Romanczuk
21
N. Zalewski
19
P. Frankowski
7
K. Urbanski
10
P. Zielinski
23
K. Piatek
11
K. Swiderski
1
C. Gordon
2
A. Ralston
3
A. Robertson
5
G. Hanley
6
J. Souttar
11
R. Christie
8
B. Gilmour
23
K. McLean
4
S. McTominay
18
B. Doak
9
L. Dykes

SCOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Michal Probierz

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Steve Clarke

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Poland team news

Poland will be without captain and record goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski, who is sidelined with a back injury.

In his absence, Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski will take over captaincy duties. Forward Arkadiusz Milik also remains unavailable.

Scotland team news

Steve Clarke is likely to field a similar Scotland XI to the one that faced Croatia, with their Nations League hopes hanging in the balance.

John McGinn, still working towards full fitness, may once again feature as a substitute. The absence of Che Adams leaves Tommy Conway, Lyndon Dykes, and Lawrence Shankland competing for the striker role.

Form

POL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SCO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

POL

Last 5 matches

SCO

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

