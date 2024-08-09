How to watch today's New England Revolution vs NYCFC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between New England Revolution and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will face New York City FC in the knockout round of the Leagues Cup at the Gillette Stadium on Friday.

New England Revolution have only managed one win in the last five meetings against New York City. However, they are heading into this fixture on the back of two group stage wins in a row, against Liga MX side Mazatlan and MLS team Nashville. New York City, on the other hand, lost their second group game 2-4 against FC Cincinnati and will be hoping to bounce back in the knockout stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and the New York City FC face off at Gillette Stadium on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between the New England Revolution and New York City FC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England will be without several key players, including Carles Gil, Ema Boateng, and Nacho Gil, all of whom remain sidelined.

Tomas Chancalay, Noel Buck and Giacomo Vrioni are also out injured. Vrioni is set to miss his fifth consecutive game.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Romney, Arreaga, Miller; Polster; Kaye, Bajraktarevic; Harkes, McNamara; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry

New York City FC team news

New York City's Andres Perea, who has missed the last four matches due to an injury, remains unavailable. He joins Malachi Jones on the injury list, as Jones continues to recover from a broken leg sustained in June.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Sands, Haak; Wolf, Martinez, Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/05/24 New England Revolution 0-1 New York City FC MLS 14/04/24 New York City FC 2–0 New England Revolution MLS 04/06/23 New York City FC 0–0 New England Revolution MLS 02/04/23 New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC MLS 05/09/22 New England Revolution 3-0 New York City FC MLS

Useful links