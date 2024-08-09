How to watch today's New England Revolution vs NYCFC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

New England Revolution will face New York City FC in the knockout round of the Leagues Cup at the Gillette Stadium on Friday.
New England Revolution have only managed one win in the last five meetings against New York City. However, they are heading into this fixture on the back of two group stage wins in a row, against Liga MX side Mazatlan and MLS team Nashville. New York City, on the other hand, lost their second group game 2-4 against FC Cincinnati and will be hoping to bounce back in the knockout stage.
New England Revolution vs New York City FC kick-off time
|Date:
|August 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Gillette Stadium
New England Revolution and the New York City FC face off at Gillette Stadium on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET in the US.
How to watch New England Revolution vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams
The MLS encounter between the New England Revolution and New York City FC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.
For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.
Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
New England Revolution team news
New England will be without several key players, including Carles Gil, Ema Boateng, and Nacho Gil, all of whom remain sidelined.
Tomas Chancalay, Noel Buck and Giacomo Vrioni are also out injured. Vrioni is set to miss his fifth consecutive game.
New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Romney, Arreaga, Miller; Polster; Kaye, Bajraktarevic; Harkes, McNamara; Wood.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas
|Defenders:
|Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago
|Midfielders:
|Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster
|Forwards:
|Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry
New York City FC team news
New York City's Andres Perea, who has missed the last four matches due to an injury, remains unavailable. He joins Malachi Jones on the injury list, as Jones continues to recover from a broken leg sustained in June.
New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Sands, Haak; Wolf, Martinez, Rodriguez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando
|Defenders:
|Martins, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera
|Midfielders:
|Parks, Sands, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Yanes, Bakrar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/05/24
|New England Revolution 0-1 New York City FC
|MLS
|14/04/24
|New York City FC 2–0 New England Revolution
|MLS
|04/06/23
|New York City FC 0–0 New England Revolution
|MLS
|02/04/23
|New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC
|MLS
|05/09/22
|New England Revolution 3-0 New York City FC
|MLS