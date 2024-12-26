How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will host Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday in a Premier League encounter. The Cherries are in impressive form, sitting fifth in the league table, just three points shy of the top four. Their recent 3-0 victory over Manchester United has bolstered their confidence.

Crystal Palace, under boss Oliver Glasner, are looking to rebound from a 5-1 home defeat to Arsenal. Currently four points above the relegation zone, the Eagles will be hopeful they can cause a shock on Boxing Day.

This fixture is anticipated to be a tactical battle focused on controlling transitions. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 10 am ET for US fans.

Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Julian Araujo, Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier are all likely to sit out the upcoming clash due to injuries.

Bournemouth's attacking quartet of Evanilson, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, and Dango Ouattara is expected to remain unchanged, as their settled lineup has delivered consistent performances.

Crystal Palace are monitoring the fitness of star forward Eberechi Eze, whose availability remains uncertain.

The return of Munoz from suspension bolsters their options at right wing-back as Palace aims to disrupt Bournemouth's transitions while launching swift counter-attacks of their own.

