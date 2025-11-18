How to watch Washington vs Southern NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Huskies (3-1) return to Alaska Airlines Arena on Tuesday night to square off with the Southern Jaguars (2-2). Southern opened its campaign with a tough pair of road matchups at Arkansas and Marquette, but regrouped in a big way with dominant home wins over Ecclesia and Champion Christian.

Washington enters this contest riding the momentum of an impressive 81–69 victory over in-state rival Washington State on Friday. Wesley Yates III put on a show, dropping 26 points to go with seven rebounds.

Southern is also coming off a blowout, dismantling Champion Christian 129–64 on Saturday. Michael Jacobs paced the Jaguars with 26 points, adding three assists and a rebound in the rout.

Washington vs Southern: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Huskies will face off against the Southern Jaguars in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington.

Date Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue Alaska Airlines Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Washington vs Southern on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Huskies and the Southern Jaguars exclusively live on Peacock.

Washington vs Southern team news & key performers

Washington Huskies team news

Wesley Yates delivered his best outing of the season, pouring in 26 points and matching his career high with seven rebounds as Washington rolled past rival Washington State, 81-69, in Friday’s Apple Cup hardwood showdown. After struggling from deep in the Huskies’ first three contests (3-for-14), Yates finally found his rhythm, knocking down 4 of 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Zoom Diallo chipped in 20 points and four assists, while freshman big man Hannes Steinbach continued his impressive early-season tear. Steinbach posted his third consecutive double-double, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds to help the Huskies secure a convincing road win.

Southern Jaguars team news

Southern, meanwhile, is coming off a blowout of its own. Preseason All-SWAC first-team guard Michael Jacobs erupted for 26 points in just 19 minutes during the Jaguars’ 129-64 demolition of Champion Christian on Saturday, showcasing the scoring punch he’s expected to provide all season.