How to watch today's Washington State Cougars vs Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-7) aim to extend their winning streak to five games as they travel to face the Washington State Cougars (16-11) on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Bulldogs are riding high after a commanding 107-55 thrashing of Pepperdine on Saturday. That dominant performance not only marked their fourth straight win but also snapped a four-game ATS skid.

Meanwhile, the Cougars have struggled recently, dropping six of their last seven contests. They briefly halted their five-game slump with a narrow 87-86 home win over Pepperdine, only to stumble again in a 77-56 loss at Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington State Cougars vs. the Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Washington State Cougars vs Gonzaga Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Washington State Cougars and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington.

Date Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Beasley Coliseum Location Pullman, Washington

How to watch Washington State Cougars vs Gonzaga Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington State Cougars vs. the Gonzaga Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Washington State Cougars vs Gonzaga Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Washington State Cougars team news & key performers

For Washington State, sophomore forward LeJuan Watts put up 17 points and four assists, while sophomore guard Isaiah Watts added 12 points and six boards. Junior guard Nate Calmese, who struggled with just five points against Saint Mary’s, remains a key playmaker, averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists per game. LeJuan Watts has been a steady presence, contributing 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per outing.

Gonzaga Bulldogs news & key performers

Senior guard Khalif Battle led the charge for Gonzaga, pouring in 24 points, while fellow senior G Nolan Hickman contributed 18 points and seven assists.

The Bulldogs boast five players averaging double digits in scoring, with senior forward Graham Ike leading the way at 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.