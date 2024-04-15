How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins, as well as the start time and team news.

The Washington Capitals will host the Boston Bruins following Sonny Milano's outstanding performance, which included two goals in the Capitals' 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Washington has had 38 wins, 31 losses, and 11 overtime losses this season. They have a good home record of 21 wins, 12 losses, and 7 overtime losses. The Capitals are especially strong when they score three or more goals, as they have an impressive 29-5-4 record when that happens.

On the other hand, the Boston Bruins have been very good when they're away from home. They have 23 wins, 8 and 9 overtime losses when they're not home. Their record is 47 wins, 18 losses, and 15 overtime losses, which is very good. The Bruins have an impressive 17-5-6 record in games with fewer fouls than their opponents. This is especially impressive, given how tough they are in those games.

This is the third time this season that these two strong teams will face each other. The last time these two teams played, the Bruins won 3-2 in a shootout.

Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Washington Capitals will face off against the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on April 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA.

Date April 15, 2024 Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena Capital One Arena Location Washington, DC, USA

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of today's NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can enjoy this NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins on NHLN, MNMT, and NESN networks.

Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins Team News

Washington Capitals Team News

The Washington Capitals are dealing with a few significant player absences and uncertainty before their next game against the Bruins.

Rasmus Sandin is hurt in the upper body and is described as day-to-day, making defense even harder. Nicklas Backstrom, a star forward, is still out with a hip injury, so the team is missing his scoring skills and leadership on the ice.

Nick Jensen's status is also unknown because of an injury that has not been revealed, which could affect defensive rotations. Additionally, Ethan Bear cannot play due to personal matters, making it even more difficult for the Capitals to modify their team lineup.

As the Capitals get ready to play the Boston Bruins, these absences provide serious obstacles that must be overcome by other players, who must stand up to fill in for them in vital roles.

Boston Bruins Team News

The Boston Bruins have had many difficulties preparing for their game against the Washington Capitals.

Justin Brazeau is still out with an upper-body injury, so the team misses his help on the ice. Forward Milan Lucic's absence for personal reasons exacerbates the team's difficulties.

Derek Forbort's absence due to an unidentified ailment severely strains the Bruins' defense depth and affects their defensive lineup. Additionally, Matthew Poitras is still out with a shoulder injury, which worsens the team's injury problems.

As a result of these absences, the Bruins have had to make changes and rely more on the players they do have to get past these problems and beat the Capitals.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins in the NHL matchups: