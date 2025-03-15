How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Warriors will host the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA game on March 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Golden State hopes to continue its six-game winning streak at home.

This season, the Warriors boast a solid 20-13 home record and a 4-5 one-possession record.

The Knicks have a 21-12 record on the road and average 53.0 points per game, which is fifth in the league. With 12.5 paint points per game, Karl-Anthony Towns is in first place.

Golden State makes 15.4 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.8 more than the Knicks' 13.6 average. In the meantime, the Warriors give up 111.2 points to opponents each game, while New York averages 5.9 more points a game (117.1).

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

Date March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry scores 24.3 points and gives out 6.1 assists per game.

Jimmy Butler scores 13.3 points and provides 5.3 assists in his previous ten games.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Brandin Podziemski Back injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.5 points and shooting 49.5%.

OG Anunoby has made 2.8 three-pointers a game in his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Ariel Hukporti Knee injury Out PG, Jalen Brunson Ankle injury Out

Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks head-to-head record

Golden State has a slight advantage based on their previous five head-to-head matches; they have won three of them, including the last time they met on March 5, 2025, when they defeated each other 114-102. However, the Knicks demonstrated their ability to battle on the road in March 2024 with a 119–112 victory. The Knicks have a 21-12 away record and have been strong on the road, while the Warriors have been dominant at home, presently riding a six-game victory run. Given that Golden State averages 15.4 made threes a game, more than New York's 13.6 allowed, their ability to make threes frequently may be a significant contributing factor. In the meanwhile, the Knicks will try to take advantage of Golden State's interior defense, led by Karl-Anthony Towns' supremacy in the paint. The Warriors may extend their winning run at home if Stephen Curry keeps up his effective offensive leadership, but New York's potent scoring and defensive presence may make this a closely contested contest.