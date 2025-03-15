How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors will host the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA game on March 15, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Golden State hopes to continue its six-game winning streak at home.
This season, the Warriors boast a solid 20-13 home record and a 4-5 one-possession record.
The Knicks have a 21-12 record on the road and average 53.0 points per game, which is fifth in the league. With 12.5 paint points per game, Karl-Anthony Towns is in first place.
Golden State makes 15.4 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.8 more than the Knicks' 13.6 average. In the meantime, the Warriors give up 111.2 points to opponents each game, while New York averages 5.9 more points a game (117.1).
Golden State Warriors team news
Stephen Curry scores 24.3 points and gives out 6.1 assists per game.
Jimmy Butler scores 13.3 points and provides 5.3 assists in his previous ten games.
Golden State Warriors injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SG, Brandin Podziemski
Back injury
Day-to-Day
New York Knicks team news
Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.5 points and shooting 49.5%.
OG Anunoby has made 2.8 three-pointers a game in his last ten games.
New York Knicks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
C, Ariel Hukporti
Knee injury
Out
PG, Jalen Brunson
Ankle injury
Out
Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks head-to-head record
Golden State has a slight advantage based on their previous five head-to-head matches; they have won three of them, including the last time they met on March 5, 2025, when they defeated each other 114-102. However, the Knicks demonstrated their ability to battle on the road in March 2024 with a 119–112 victory. The Knicks have a 21-12 away record and have been strong on the road, while the Warriors have been dominant at home, presently riding a six-game victory run. Given that Golden State averages 15.4 made threes a game, more than New York's 13.6 allowed, their ability to make threes frequently may be a significant contributing factor. In the meanwhile, the Knicks will try to take advantage of Golden State's interior defense, led by Karl-Anthony Towns' supremacy in the paint. The Warriors may extend their winning run at home if Stephen Curry keeps up his effective offensive leadership, but New York's potent scoring and defensive presence may make this a closely contested contest.
Date
Results
Mar 05, 2025
Warriors 114-102 Knicks
Mar 19, 2024
Knicks 119-112 Warriors
Mar 01, 2024
Warriors 110-99 Knicks
Dec 21, 2022
Knicks 132-94 Warriors
Nov 19, 2022
Warriors 111-101 Knicks