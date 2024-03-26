Wales vs Poland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 play-off

How to watch the European Championship match between Wales and Poland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales and Poland will face off at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in the final of qualifying playoff Path A, with a place in Euro 2024 Group D up for grabs.

After falling just short of an automatic qualifying spot in the group stage, these two sides were left to compete for one of the final spots via their finish in League A of the UEFA Nations League. Rob Page's men booked their ticket to the showpiece by smacking Finland 4-1 in their semi-final showdown.

Wales' visitors Poland need no lessons in attacking supremacy either, as they made light work of Estonia, smashing the Balkan outfit 5-1 in their most recent tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales vs Poland kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

How to watch Wales vs Poland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, and ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Welsh boss Rob Page made two changes to his team against Finland, with Luton captain Tom Lockyer, whose football career remains uncertain after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in December, replaced in defence by Chris Mepham, and David Brooks joining Harry Wilson and Brennan Johnson in attack, with the likes of Kieffer More and Dan James on the bench.

Joe Low, Ben Cabango, and Wes Burns were all forced to withdraw from the squad before the last game, while Cardiff City playmaker Aaron Ramsey wasn't risked amid consistent fitness problems.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Davies, Mepham, Rodon; Roberts, Ampadu, J. James, Williams; Brooks, Wilson; Johnson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies, King Defenders: B. Davies, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams, Dasilva, Fox Midfielders: Ramsey, Wilson, Ampadu, Brooks, Levitt, Colwill, J. James, Sheehan, Savage Forwards: D. James, Moore, Johnson, Matondo, Broadhead, Cullen

Poland team news

Poland were without the services of Juventus target-man Arkadiusz Milik against Estonia due to a muscle injury, with Karol Swiderski joining Robert Lewandowski up top instead.

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash will be unable to make this game after picking up a hamstring injury on Thursday night.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Kiwior, Bednarek, Dawidowicz; Bereszynski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczęsny, Bułka, Skorupski Defenders: Kiwior, Cash, Bednarek, Bereszyński, Walukiewicz, Dawidowicz, Kędziora, Wieteska, Bochniewicz, Peda, Salamon, Wdowik Midfielders: Zieliński, Szymański, Zalewski, Moder, Frankowski, Grosicki, Puchacz, Szymański, Piotrowski, Łęgowski, Slisz, Wszołek, Struski, Marczuk, Romanczuk Forwards: Lewandowski, Piątek, Świderski, Buksa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/09/22 Wales 0-1 Poland UEFA Nations League 01/06/22 Poland 2-1 Wales UEFA Nations League 11/02/09 Poland 1-0 Wales Int. Friendly Games 08/09/05 Poland 1-0 Wales World Championship Qual. UEFA 14/10/04 Wales 2-3 Poland World Championship Qual. UEFA

