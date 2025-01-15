How to watch today's Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Stanford Cardinal NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wake Forest vs Stanford NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4) aim to keep their four-game home winning streak alive as they host the Stanford Cardinal (11-5) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Stanford Cardinal are striving to even out their conference record. After starting the season on a hot 6-0 streak, the Cardinal have struggled with consistency. They recently dropped back-to-back road games against Clemson and Pittsburgh but bounced back with a victory over Virginia Tech. Most recently, Stanford secured an 88-65 home win over Virginia, improving their ACC record to 3-2.

On the other hand, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are battling near the top of the ACC standings. They boast a strong 4-1 conference record, with their only setback coming in a road loss to a formidable Clemson team. Wake Forest followed up with solid wins against Syracuse and NC State, continuing their dominance with an 88-78 home victory over Miami last Saturday.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and tip-off time

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Stanford Cardinal will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Location Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Stanford Cardinal on:

TV Channel: ESPNews

Streaming service: Fubo

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

For Wake Forest, senior guard Hunter Sallis has been sensational in ACC play, notching 20+ points in five consecutive games, including a 22-point showing on Saturday. Sallis is averaging 18.6 PPG while shooting 46% from the floor. Another offensive weapon for the Deacons is senior guard Cameron Hildreth, who tallied 22 points against Boston College and is posting 13.6 PPG on the year.

Senior forward Tre’Von Spillers has been a reliable presence inside, scoring in double figures in three of his last five games. Spillers added 10 points and grabbed 8.8 RPG in his most recent outing. Freshman Juke Harris has been making strides, shooting over 50% from the field in four recent games and averaging 5.9 PPG this season.

Stanford Cardinal team news & key performers

Maxime Raynaud is having an outstanding season for Stanford. The senior forward has hit the 20-point mark in nine games this year, including a 24-point performance on Saturday. He’s averaging a remarkable 20.9 PPG and 11.5 RPG. Senior guard Jaylen Blakes, despite struggling with his shooting lately (below 40% in five straight games), is still contributing with an average of 14.5 PPG.

Junior guard Oziyah Sellers has been in great form, scoring 15 or more points in three of his last four games. He’s averaging 14.2 PPG on an efficient 50% shooting this season. Meanwhile, junior guard Benny Gealer added six points in the recent win over Virginia and is averaging 6.5 PPG this season.