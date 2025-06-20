Everything you need to know about the AUSL matchup between the Volts and the Talons, including how to watch and team news.

The Volts and Talons will face off in Game 2 of their series on June 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) season.

The Talons have a little advantage at 5-3 over the Volts, who have a 4-4 record, but both teams are solidly in playoff contention as they complete the 24-game regular season.

The Talons have a more potent offensive record, scoring 47 runs and grabbing 50 singles in 8 games, compared to the Volts' 37 runs and 47 singles. The Volts have, however, shown superior defensive control, giving up only 28 runs as opposed to the Talons' 52.

In doubles, the two teams are almost evenly matched, with the Volts leading 8 to 7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Volts vs Talons AUSL game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Volts vs Talons on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN U

Streaming service: Fubo

Volts vs Talons: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Volts are scheduled to battle against the Talons in the epic AUSL game on June 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Love's Field in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date June 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Love's Field Location Norman, Oklahoma

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Volts vs Talons team news

Volts team news

McKenzie Clark has appeared in all eight games, hitting .174 while indicating power potential with a .435 slugging percentage.

Sis Bates has made seven appearances, starting each one and amassing a .214 batting average, .214 at-bats with a slugging percentage.

Danieca Coffey has been an outstanding player, slugging .737 with a team-best .474 average in 19 at-bats throughout 8 games.

Talons team news

Ali Aguilar has participated in all eight games, hitting .200 but making significant contributions with a solid .467 on-base and .500 slugging percentage across 20 at-bats.

Jadelyn Allchin has amassed a remarkable .462 average and .692 slugging percentage in 6 games, making the most of her 13 at-bats.

Bri Ellis has started all seven of her games, constantly reaching base with a .435 OBP and producing a .235 batting average.