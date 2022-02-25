Markus Babbel has added his voice to those condemning the actions of Russia and their decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine, with the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich defender branding Vladimir Putin “a f*cking d*ckhead”.

Ex-Germany international Babbel has said in a video post on Instagram: “The world is different to last week.

“All of our solidarity for Ukraine is 100 per cent by you.

“It is also solidarity for the many, many Russian people who don’t want to have this war but we have a f*cking d*ckhead on the top. Vladimir Putin is unbelievable. What he is doing is not normal.

“All the best for you guys, stay strong, keep your head up, you are not alone.”

He added within the post: “All my thoughts are with the innocent children, women and men in the Ukraine and the Russian people, which don’t want the war!”

Who else has spoken out?

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko – who joined compatriots at a city centre vigil on Thursday - was among the first to speak out in support of his fellow countrymen, posting on social media: "My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it.

“We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

Ukrainian legend Andriy Shevchenko has said: "Ukraine is my motherland! I have always been proud of my people and my country!

"We have gone through many difficult times, and over the past 30 years we have formed as a nation! A nation of sincere, hard-working and freedom-loving citizens! This is our most important asset!"

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov has added: “Can't believe this is happening.

"This is our home and no one will take it away from us. Glory to our heroes who defend our borders. Glory to Ukraine!"

While in Champions League action on Wednesday night, Ukraine international Roman Yaremchuk removed his shirt after scoring for Benfica to reveal a t-shirt featuring his nation’s coat of arms.

Atalanta star Ruslan Malinovskyi did similar when finding the target in the Europa League, displaying a message which read: “No war in Ukraine”.

Barcelona and Napoli players stood behind a “Stop War” banner ahead of their continental clash in Naples, while Dinamo Zagrbe supporters displayed a “Support to the people of Ukraine” banner in their meeting with Sevilla.

Fyodor Smolov, who plies his club trade for Dynamo Moscow, has spoken out on behalf of Russian player, posting a “No to War” message on Instagram.