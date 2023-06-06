Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona's 2022-23 season will come to an end with a club friendly against Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The La Liga champions ended their domestic campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo, while Andres Iniesta and co. currently lead the J1 League having defeated FC Tokyo 3-2 at the weekend.

Xavi's side would then face Juventus on July 22 as part of their pre-season expedition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 am EDT Venue: Japan National Stadium

The club friendly game between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona is scheduled for June 6, 2023, at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

It will kick off at 6:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but registered users worldwide can watch the club friendly between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona on Barca TV+.

Fans may also check for updates via FC Barcelona and Barca TV+ official YouTube channels, besides the club’s official social media platforms.

Team news & squads

Vissel Kobe team news

It should be an emotional moment for Andres Iniesta to face his former side, although he may start on the bench, as the Spaniard even admitted that he 'would love to return to Barcelona'.

Yuya Osako should be the expected choice to lead the line of attack, alongside Yoshimori Muto.

Vissel Kobe possible XI: Maekawa; Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Honda; Yamaguchi, Saito, Sasaki; Muto, Osako, Yuruki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Phelipe, Maekawa, Tsuboi, Hironaga, Kameda Defenders: Eguchi, Thuler, Kikuchi, Osaki, Takahashi, Honda, Ozaki, Yamada, Sakai, Hatsuse, Terasaka, Iino, Yamakawa, Homma Midfielders: Adachi, Ura, Yamaguchi, Samper, Ogihara, Iniesta, Saito, Yamauchi, Sasaki, Nakasaka, Ide, Yuruki, Patric, Izumi Forwards: Tominaga, Kawasaki, Muto, Lincoln, Osako, Mugosa

Barcelona team news

Despite not being named in the squad for the final La Liga game of the season, recent arrival Julian Araujo and Hector Fort had traveled to Celta as the same squad and the aforenoted duo were set to travel straight out from there for Tokyo.

Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo and Pedri are out injured, while youngsters such as Marc Guiu, Pau Prim, Dani Rodriguez and Unai Hernandez are likely to be given minutes.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Garcia, Christensen, Alonso; Kessie, Torre, Gavi; Raphinha, Torres, Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders: Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Hector Fort Midfielders: Gavi, Torre, Kessie, De Jong, Pau Prim, Dani Rodriguez, Unai Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Marc Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 27, 2019 Vissel Kobe 0-2 Barcelona Club friendly

