How to watch today's Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Virginia vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Virginia Cavaliers (13-12) will aim to keep their momentum rolling as they host the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (22-3) on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena, riding the wave of a three-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils have been in top form this season, with only a handful of setbacks along the way. They kicked off the campaign with a 4-2 record, with their only losses coming at the hands of Kentucky and Kansas. From there, they caught fire, rattling off wins against Seattle U, Auburn, Louisville, Incarnate Word, George Mason, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, SMU, Pitt, Notre Dame, Miami, Boston College, Wake Forest, NC State, North Carolina, and Syracuse. Their hot streak was briefly interrupted by Clemson on February 8, but Duke rebounded swiftly with a win over California, bringing their overall mark to 21-3 through 24 games.

On the Virginia side, their season has been a mixed bag of highs and lows. The Cavaliers started strong with a 5-2 record, suffering early defeats to Tennessee and St. John's. That was followed by a rocky 3-3 stretch, where they fell to Florida, SMU, and Memphis, but managed victories over Bethune-Cookman, NC State, and American University. Things took a downturn with a five-game skid against Louisville, Cal, Stanford, SMU, and Louisville again. However, they have turned things around in their last six outings, going 4-2 with victories over Boston College, Miami, Pitt, and Georgia Tech, while coming up short against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, bringing their record to 12-12 after 24 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Virginia Cavaliers vs. the Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at John Paul Jones Arena in University of Virginia, Virginia.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue University of Virginia Location Virginia

How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Virginia Cavaliers vs. the Duke Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Virginia Cavaliers team news & key performers

For Virginia, Isaac McKneely has been their go-to scorer, posting 13.7 points and 3.0 assists per game. He'll be backed by Elijah Saunders, who chips in 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Andrew Rohde adds 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. Freshman Jacob Cofie rounds out the Cavs’ key contributors, putting up 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Duke Blue Devils news & key performers

Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg has been Duke's offensive engine, leading the team with 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He's not the only Blue Devil making waves—Kon Knueppel is adding 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest, while Tyrese Proctor contributes 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. In the paint, Khaman Maluach has been a key presence, averaging 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.