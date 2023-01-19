Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Villarreal against Real Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid make the trip to eastern Spain to face Villarreal in a Copa del Rey encounter on Thursday at Estadio de La Ceramica.

Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of a Super Cup final loss against Barcelona where they were outplayed in every department by their arch-rivals.

They have already lost to Quique Setien's side less than two weeks ago at the same venue in La Liga and will be vying for revenge. However, they have not looked at their best since their return to action after the World Cup and have lost two out of five matches.

Villarreal, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in La Liga in their previous fixture. They are fifth in the domestic league but now will shift their attention to the cup competition to seal a quarterfinal berth. Los Blancos have struggled on the road this season and the Yellow Submarine will once again look to get the better of Los Blancos and knock them out of the tournament.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Villarreal vs Real Madrid Date: January 19, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 pm IST (Jan 20) Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal

How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (US) can catch the game live on ESPN+.

There is no live streaming or telecast of this match on any OTT platform or TV channel in the United Kingdom & India.

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Villarreal team news and squad Villarreal will be without Juan Foyth and Kiko Femenia as both the right-backs are injured with shoulder and calf issues, respectively. Giovani Lo Celso, Alfonso Pedraza, Nicolas Jackson and Gerard Moreno were also absent from Monday's training and a late fitness test might decide their availability. Villarreal predicted XI: Reina; Cuenca, Albiol, Torres, A. Moreno; Capoue, Morlanes, Parejo; Chukwueze, Moreno, Pino Position Players Goalkeepers Jorgensen, Reina Defenders Torres, Cuenca, Mandi, Albiol, Pedraza, Mojica, A. Moreno. Midfielders Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo, Morlanes, Baena, Pino Forwards Chukwueze, Morales, G Moreno, Jackson Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid might be without David Alaba, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vasquez and Aurelien Tchouameni. All four players were absent from Wednesday's training session.

However, Carlo Ancelotti had called up Mario Martin, Javi Villar and Vinicius Tobias to first-team training.

Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos should start in midfield as Luka Modric is also out of the squad.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Kroos, Camavinga, Ceballosc; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr