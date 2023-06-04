Villarreal vs Atletico: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Villarreal and Atletico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Villarreal on the final matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The hosts have not won any of their last four home matches against Atletico in the league, their worst home run against the Rojiblancos in the competition. However, after beating them in the reverse fixture at Wanda Metropolitano they could become the third team in the history of La Liga to win all four matches against Atletico and Real Madrid in the same season of the competition, after Athletic Club in 1929/30 and Real Sociedad in 1993/94.

Nicolas Jackson has been in sensational form with 10 goal contributions in his last seven games for Villarreal in the league and would once again look to make the difference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Atletico are vying for the second spot and they can end up as runners-up if they win and Real Madrid slip at home against Athletic Club. They head into this fixture after registering a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Villarreal vs Atletico kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica

How to watch Villarreal vs Atletico online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Francis Coquelin will miss the match due to a knee injury while Raul Albiol and Jose Luis Morales might not be risked as the duo are also nursing their own fitness concerns. Meanwhile, Alfonso Pedraza remains suspended.

Gerard Moreno could start in attack supported by Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Baena and Jackson.

Villarreal possible XI: Reina; Foyth, Mandi, P Torres, A Moreno; Parejo, Capoue; Chukwueze, Baena, Jackson; G Moreno.

Position Players Goalkeepers Jorgensen, Reina Defenders Torres, Cuenca, Mandi, Pedraza, Mojica, A. Moreno, Femenia, Foyth. Midfielders Trigueros, Parejo, Morlanes, Baena, Pino, Lo Celso, Terrats, , Capoue Forwards Chukwueze, Jackson, Moreno.

Atletico team news

Reinildo, Yanick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, Memphis Depay, and Jan Oblak might miss the trip to Villarreal. However, Marcos Llorente was spotted in training and could feature for Atletico.

But Rodrigo De Paul will miss due to suspension and might be replaced by Pablo Barrios in midfield. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata are likely to start in attack.

Atletico Possible XI: Grbic; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Doherty; Saul, Barrios, Koke, Griezmann; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, Iturbe Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Reguilon, Molina, Doherty Midfielders: Kondogbia, Witsel, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Llorente Forwards: Griezmann, Correa, Morata

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, both teams have won apiece while three have been drawn.

Date Match Competition 21/08/2022 Atletico 0-2 Villarreal La Liga 10/01/2022 Villarreal 2-2 Atletico La Liga 30/08/2021 Atletico 2-2 Villarreal La Liga 01/03/2021 Villarreal 0-2 Atletico La Liga 03/10/2020 Atletico 0-0 Villarreal La Liga

