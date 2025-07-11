VIDEO: 'I'll play for free!' - Kylian Mbappe gets absolutely roasted in latest 442oons 'Bye Bye Bye' classic after Real Madrid's humiliating Club World Cup defeat to PSG

GOALVIDEO: 'I'll play for free!' - Kylian Mbappe gets absolutely roasted in latest 442oons 'Bye Bye Bye' classic after Real Madrid's humiliating Club World Cup defeat to PSGCULTUREK. MbappeParis Saint-Germain vs Real MadridParis Saint-GermainReal MadridThe PSG squad belts out the NSYNC hit as they mock Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid's humbling loss at MetLife StadiumAdvertisementWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAskNever miss a moment with Real MadridSign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions.Subscribe