GOAL

VIDEO: 'I'll play for free!' - Kylian Mbappe gets absolutely roasted in latest 442oons 'Bye Bye Bye' classic after Real Madrid's humiliating Club World Cup defeat to PSG

CULTUREK. MbappeParis Saint-Germain vs Real MadridParis Saint-GermainReal Madrid

The PSG squad belts out the NSYNC hit as they mock Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid's humbling loss at MetLife Stadium

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta