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Video: Another goal brings Ronaldo closer to Hamdallah’s historic achievement

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
A. Hamdallah
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Morocco

The Portuguese star keeps on scoring.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, continued his goal-scoring feats in the Saudi Roshen League, underlining his enduring status as one of the competition’s top performers despite his age.

His latest strike arrived in Saturday’s 28th-round clash with Al-Akhdoud, underlining his match-winning influence and drawing the usual flood of media and public attention whenever he steps onto a Saudi pitch.

The veteran forward opened the scoring in the 15th minute, slotting home a clinical finish into the bottom-left corner after latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball that left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Read also... Three months in the spotlight... Ronaldo’s latest feat threatens Messi and Al-Hilal’s reign

The strike took his tally to 98 goals in 101 Roshen League appearances, leaving him two short of Abdelrazak Hamdallah’s record.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Damac FC crest
Damac FC
DHA
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA

Another brace tonight would make him the fastest player to 100 goals, matching former Al-Ittihad star Hamdallah’s milestone.

The strike also took his season tally to 24 goals, leaving him third in the Roshen League scoring chart behind Al-Qadisiyah’s Mexican forward Julian Quionnes (26) and Al-Ahli Jeddah’s Englishman Ivan Toney (27).




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