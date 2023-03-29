'Very unfortunate' - Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson 'doesn't understand' why FIFA wouldn't allow OneLove armbands at Women's World Cup

- OneLove armbands may not be allowed this summer
- Eriksson says decision would be 'very unfortunate'
- Swede speaking before huge Lyon clash
WHAT HAPPENED? The armbands - which feature rainbow colours - were not permitted to be worn at the men's World Cup last year, and recent reports have suggested that football's governing body is yet to make a decision on whether they will be permitted in Australia and New Zealand this summer.
🏆 TOP STORY: Police launch Haaland investigation
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: How many more goals will Messi score?
🚨 MUST READ: Latest Arsenal power rankings revealed
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking before Chelsea's Champions League clash with Lyon on Thursday, Eriksson revealed that she would be in favour of the OneLove armbands making a return for the World Cup.
"It’s very unfortunate. We’ve been clear in the women’s game that we want to wear it as captains - a lot of national teams have come out and said it. I don’t understand the decision. Hopefully we can raise our voices together and change it," she said.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A final verdict is yet to be made on the armbands' use, with FIFA releasing the following statement on the issue: "FIFA wishes to reiterate that no decision has been taken in relation to armbands. FIFA remains committed to ongoing dialogue with players and member associations."
IN A PHOTO:
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR ERIKSSON? The Blues skipper will be hoping to help her side protect their one-goal led from the first leg against Lyon and progress to the Champions League semi-finals. Chelsea come into the contest on the back of a damaging WSL defeat to Manchester City this weekend.