Verona vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news

Hellas Verona will host Juventus for a Serie A clash at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Saturday. Juventus are 10 points behind league leaders Inter and will be looking to win and close that gap. Verona are struggling in 18th place in the standings and will be desperate for points.

Juventus were on a brilliant unbeaten run this season but that was ended by a 0-1 defeat against Inter in the first week of February. They followed that up with another defeat in their most recent outing. They will be confident of avoiding a third consecutive defeat as Verona have struggled in recent weeks - they have just one win in their last seven matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12pm ET Venue: Marcantonio Bentegodi

The match will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Hellas Verona vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hellas Verona team news

Verona might only be without Juan Manuel Cruz this weekend, as Tomas Suslov is eligible for selection following his suspension against Monza.

They will be desperate for points to climb up from the danger zone at the bottom of the table but it will be a difficult task against second-placed Juventus.

Verona predicted XI: Montipo; Tchatchoua, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Cabal; Folorunsho, Duda; Noslin, Suslov, Lazovic; Swiderski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Cabal, Vinagre, Centonze Midfielders: Belahyane, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Duda, Folorunsho, Silva, Tchatchoua, Lazovic, Suslov, Mitrovic Forwards: Tavsan, Swiderski, Henry, Bonazzoli, Noslin

Juventus team news

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is hoping to recover from a thigh issue in time for Saturday's match after participating in training.

However, Moise Kean, Mattia De Sciglio, and Mattia Perin remain unavailable due to injury. While Danilo is set to return from suspension, his compatriot Bremer is facing a one-match ban.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio Defenders: Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/10/23 Juventus 1 - 0 Verona Serie A 02/04/23 Juventus 1 - 0 Verona Serie A 10/11/22 Verona 0 - 1 Juventus Serie A 07/02/22 Juventus 2 - 0 Verona Serie A 30/10/21 Verona 2 - 1 Juventus Serie A

Useful links