Venezuela vs Ecuador: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ecuador will chase consecutive victories on the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they meet Venezuela in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV in Caracas.

La Tri got October off to the perfect start with a comfortable victory over Bolivia, but could find La Vinotinto - blown out only by a late Brazil rally themselves - a tougher opponent.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Venezuela vs Ecuador Date October 10, 2021 Times 4:30pm ET, 1:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Venezuela roster Goalkeepers Farinez, Graterol, Romero* Defenders Rosales, Hernandez, Chancellor, Ferraresi, A. Martinez, Gonzalez, Carrillo, Mejias, Bonilla*, Makoun* Midfielders Rincon, Moreno, Machis, Soltedo, Penaranda, Casseres, J. Martinez, Manzano, Castillo, Bello Forwards Aristeguieta, Cordova, J. Hurtado, Ramirez, B. Hurtado*

*denotes uncapped player

For three-quarters of their match against Brazil this week, La Vinotinto looked to be heading for a shock first win of 2021, before a Raphinha-inspired Selecao rallied in the final quarter hour to win.

That result will still have given Giovanni Savarese plenty to think about, however, and he'll hope that his side can turn the lessons they will have learned into a victory on home turf.

Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Graterol; Hernandez, Mejias, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; Rincon, J. Martinez; Machis, Soltedo, Penaranda; Ramirez.

Position Ecuador roster Goalkeepers Dominguez, Oritz, Ramirez Defenders Arboleda, Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Arreaga, Palacios, Torres, Hincapie, Leon, Castillo Midfielders Mena, Gruezo, Mendez, Ayrton Preciado, Gaibor, Plata, Franco, Caicedo, Rojas, Sarmiento Forwards Valencia, Estrada, B. Angulo, J. Angulo*

Victory over Bolivia has vaulted La Tri firmly into the top four of their federation-wide group, ahead of Uruguay on goal difference, and Gustavo Alfaro will know that his side have got an outstanding shot at securing a World Cup berth if they keep up the results.

Having bagged three goals inside six minutes against Bolivia to cement their result early on, they'll be delighted if they could replicate the feat and make it smooth sailing on the road.

Predicted Ecuador starting XI: Ramirez; Castillo, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo; Mena, Plata, Valencia; Estrada.

Last five results

Venezuela results Ecuador results Venezuela 1-3 Brazil (Oct 7) Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia (Oct 7) Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9) Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9) Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Sep 5) Ecuador 0-0 Chile (Sep 5) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 2) Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2) Venezuela 0-1 Peru (Jun 27) Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3)

Head-to-head