How to watch VCU vs South Florida NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The VCU Rams (3-2) get set to clash with the South Florida Bulls (3-2) on Wednesday at Imperial Arena.

South Florida enters the matchup looking to bounce back after stumbling in its latest outing on the road, where Oklahoma State pulled away for a 103-95 victory.

VCU, meanwhile, heads into this contest riding some momentum. The Rams were firing on all cylinders in their previous home showing, cruising to a 101-58 rout of Coppin State, a performance that showcased their depth and energy on both ends of the floor.

VCU vs South Florida NCAAM game

VCU vs South Florida: Date and tip-off time

The VCU Rams will face off against the South Florida Bulls in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT at Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT Venue Imperial Arena Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch VCU vs South Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rams and the Bulls live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

VCU vs South Florida team news & key performers

VCU Rams team news

VCU brings plenty of firepower of its own, averaging 87.6 points on 46.7% shooting, while their defense has held opponents to 71.6 points and just 40.3% from the field.

Senior guard Jadrian Tracey leads the way for the Rams, putting up 13 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Junior forward Lazar Djokovic has been steady in the frontcourt, adding 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest. Freshman guard Nyk Lewis has also made an immediate impact, chipping in 10 points, 3.2 boards, and 2.2 steals per game as he grows more comfortable in the rotation.

South Florida Bulls team news

South Florida has been lighting up the scoreboard to start the season, pouring in 100 points per game while knocking down shots at a 47.7% clip. The Bulls haven’t been quite as sharp defensively, though, giving up 81.6 points on 44.5% shooting to their opponents.

Senior guard Josh Omojafo has been the engine behind their high-octane play, stuffing the stat sheet with 17.6 points, 6.2 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and nearly half a block per outing. Up front, senior forward Izaiyah Nelson has been a force around the rim, contributing 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and strong defensive numbers with 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Senior guard Joseph Pinion has also stepped up as a reliable scorer, posting 16.8 points, along with 3.8 rebounds and over 2 steals per contest.