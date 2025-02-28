How to watch today's VCU Rams vs Davidson Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch VCU Rams versus Davidson Wildcats NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The VCU Rams (23-5) aim to keep their seven-game winning streak alive as they welcome the Davidson Wildcats (16-12) to Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday for an Atlantic 10 showdown.

Davidson enters this contest having dropped three of its last four, with Providence standing as their only notable victory this season. The Wildcats have struggled against some of the nation’s best, suffering tough losses to Arizona, Gonzaga, and Dayton. If Davidson hopes to pull off an upset on the road against the A-10’s top team, they’ll need a standout performance from Reed Bailey, their most impactful player.

On the other hand, VCU sits at 23-5, with their signature win also coming against Dayton. The Rams' setbacks have come at the hands of Seton Hall, Nevada, New Mexico, St. Bonaventure, and Saint Louis. Joe Bamisile and Max Shulga share the title of VCU’s top scorers, and both are expected to make an impact in this matchup. With Davidson’s inconsistency, the Rams have a prime opportunity to capitalize and maintain their spot atop the A-10 standings.

VCU Rams vs Davidson Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The VCU Rams and the Davidson Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Date Friday, February 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Stuart C. Siegel Center Location Richmond, Virginia

How to watch VCU Rams vs Davidson Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the VCU Rams vs the Davidson Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to VCU Rams vs Davidson Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

VCU Rams team news & key performers

Meanwhile, VCU is coming off a solid win over Richmond, where Max Shulga led the way with 16 points. The 6’5” senior guard from Ukraine is not only one of their leading scorers at 15.5 points per game, but also their most dangerous three-point shooter, hitting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 60 made triples this season.

Joe Bamisile is another key offensive weapon, matching Shulga’s 15.5 PPG average while also pulling down 5.4 rebounds per contest. He just posted 13 points and eight rebounds in the win over Richmond and has 55 made threes this season at 32.0% shooting from deep.

Inside, Jack Clark anchors the Rams' frontcourt. The 6’10” senior forward contributes 8.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, giving VCU an interior presence to balance out their perimeter attack.

Davidson Wildcats news & key performers

In their most recent outing, Davidson fell to Saint Louis, despite a 22-point, six-rebound effort from Connor Kochera. The 6’5” senior guard leads their backcourt with 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He’s been a consistent starter for the Wildcats over the past three seasons and has now hit double figures in his last three games, including that 22-point performance against Saint Louis.

Reed Bailey, a 6’10”, 230-pound junior forward, is Davidson’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 boards per game. He recently dominated with 19 points and 14 rebounds against Loyola Chicago and has started every game over the last three seasons. Their top perimeter threat, Bobby Durkin, a 6’7” sophomore forward, has drained 84 three-pointers this season at a 37.7% clip, while putting up 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.