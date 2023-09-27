WATCH: Where was VAR?! USMNT star Yunus Musah dealt nasty blow to the head in AC Milan's Christian Pulisic-inspired win at Cagliari

VAR was seemingly absent on this play! USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah was dealt a blow to the head in stoppage time but the officials ignored it!

WHAT HAPPENED? In their inpspiring 3-1 victory over Cagliari Wednesday, where U.S. mens national team star Christian Pulisic played a role in two goals, international compatriot Yunus Musah appeared to have a blatant foul on him ignored by VAR!

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nández thrust his arm into the back of Musah's head, pushing him to the ground in stoppage time, with VAR failing to take action on the incident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a hot start to the campaign, followed by a slight cooldown, Pulisic seems to be back in top form for Milan while Musah came off the bench to close out the match for the Rossoneri. The USMNT duo appear to have earned the trust of boss Stefano Pioli as they both are starting to see consistent minutes with the Serie A side.

For Musah, though, he'll be icing his head tonight with some bewilderment to how this foul went unnoticed!

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? They host Lazio in Serie A action on Saturday.