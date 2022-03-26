VAR, Fun and Disappointment: Ghana and Nigeria ‘jollof derby’ leaves fans asking for more

For all the talk and excitement before the 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture's first leg between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday, it has not been surprising that many have been left disappointed by the 0-0 final score.

In the Africa zone final round play-off fixture in Kumasi, the Black Stars and the Super Eagles failed to find a way past each other, setting things up for a tricky return leg in Abuja on Tuesday.

Article continues below

RANT here if you regret watching this boring match. #GhanaVsNaija — A$AP Lerry (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 25, 2022

Partey go lef all the dirty work give Baba, I didn’t see a moment in the game where Partey made a tackle — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) March 25, 2022

Moses Simon you better pass that ball. Na national pride dey at stake. Our Jollof Rice.#GhanaVsNaija #Ghana #Nigeria #GHANIG pic.twitter.com/4xaUqmkmFb — No name check back later. Version 2.0 (@Omadelii) March 25, 2022

Otto Addo playing Jordan Ayew 90 minutes shows he will be like the previous puppet coaches controlled by the external forces kai — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) March 25, 2022

Eguavoen no sabi at all. He no get any other tactics again apart from wingplay. Once you don mark our wingers e don finish be that.



He come still komot Aribo wey be our best player today leave Iheanacho!!!



Ahhhhhh!!! #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/Vos2ljviD2 — ENIYANSORO✂️ (@iam_tallblaqboi) March 25, 2022

Despite the seriousness attached to the games by both nations, many fans appeared to have taken things on a lighter note after the final score at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This is literally the only thing I enjoyed in this match 😂 #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/IT4u08aBVN — Ashewo of lagos 🤲 (@its_mchilary) March 25, 2022

#GhanaVsNaija This two countries self no dey play like countries way go make Africa proud for world cup pic.twitter.com/SYhmBgD7HO — Emmanuel Jeremiah (@FlowzBaba01) March 25, 2022

After this match I’ve decided that both Nga jollof and Gha jollof na nonsense…na sharwama i wan dey chop now

Tufiakwa #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/XBXkpZifeV — thisguy’s (@homesleeepingg) March 25, 2022

So, Ghana still bring fresh keeper come play us too only for Maduka Okoye to opt out. This rivalry is serious.



(Good gracious God!)#GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/Ave3flsk2n — No name check back later. Version 2.0 (@Omadelii) March 25, 2022

For those people asking why we played nonsense, this particular button was not functioning at all #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/w6dAAHcCNy — OVO (@Ovo_himself449) March 25, 2022

Jordan Ayew on every Ghanaian Corner#GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/r5L7tCQ6pc — African Proverb 🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@FestusLivingst1) March 25, 2022

Friday’s game produced a big moment late in the second half when Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba handled the ball in the box.

It was such a sigh of relief for Ghanaians when the video assistant referee overruled the decision to award a spot-kick for a Kelechi Iheanacho foul on Baba, which led to the latter’s fall to the ground before handling the ball.

The call was certainly going to be topical after the game.

VAR is the greatest gift to mankind — Don Dingo. (@kwadwosheldon) March 25, 2022

Nigeria didn’t get into the game until the second half when they became more aggressive on the ball and purposeful also



Ghana have VAR to thank for rescuing them from that penalty



If Eguaveon starts the right players then we’ll win in Abuja comfortably #GHANIG — Godwin Odiko ⚽️🇳🇬 (@GodwinOdiko) March 25, 2022

Was it a penalty?

In my own opinion it wasn't a penalty kick at all.

On the first look, it looked like a penalty but clearly, Iheanacho fouled Baba Idrissu so we were saved by VAR, thankfully.



Otoo Addo // Wollacott // Afena Gyan#GhanaVsNaija #GHANIG pic.twitter.com/CHj2DTMEVn — Ghana Vs Nigeria... Football time (@Mr_Celebrity_O) March 25, 2022

Nigerian fans right now after that VAR decision overturning the penalty #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/kMO9ksowHW — Andy Forbes (@andythebrand) March 25, 2022

On Tuesday, the sides meet again at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

It’s definitely a game where both teams will fancy their chances.

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria. 🚶‍♂️ Eguavoen's will finish work in Abuja sha 2-0. https://t.co/NVjPyAm2qZ — Kunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) March 24, 2022

Very boring match but Ghana must collect when them come Nigeria.#GhanaVsNaija#GHANIG pic.twitter.com/a5a7ld3zQB — Supreme Strategist (@iamprincekuro) March 25, 2022

#GhanaVsNaija Overview.



1. Felix Afena Gyan is a Lukaku with a Ghanaian passport

2. Jordan Ayew should be sacked

3. Mohammed Kudus is overhyped

4. Wollacott saved us

5. Partey was poor

6. Djiku must be protected

7. It was a penalty

8. Ghana won’t qualify

9. We’re finished — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) March 25, 2022

The pace of Osman Bukari is needed. The energy of Afena Gyan is incredible.



Can we have Osman ahead of Issahaku on Tuesday? — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) March 25, 2022

What are your thoughts on Friday’s game? What do you make of the penalty call and the following VAR decision? Which team do you think will have the last laugh on Tuesday?

Let us know in the comments.