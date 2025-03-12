How to watch today's Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vanderbilt vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 13 seed Texas Longhorns (17-14) are set to clash with the No. 12 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11) in an SEC Tournament showdown on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network as both teams aim to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Texas enters this matchup with a mixed bag of results throughout the season. The Longhorns have secured impressive wins over top programs like Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. However, they’ve also stumbled against elite competition, suffering defeats at the hands of UConn, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Arkansas twice—along with a previous loss to Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, boasts a strong 20-11 record but is looking to shake off a two-game losing streak coming into this contest. The Commodores have earned statement victories over Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Missouri, but they’ve also had their fair share of setbacks, falling to Mississippi State, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas. With Selection Sunday looming, star guard Jason Edwards will need to step up in a big way to boost Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament hopes and eliminate Texas.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Commodores and the Longhorns on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Vanderbilt Commodores team news & key performers

Vanderbilt leans heavily on Jason Edwards, their top scorer and a Third Team All-SEC selection. The 6-foot-1 junior guard is averaging 16.9 points per game and has knocked down 61 three-pointers this season. Edwards closed out the regular season with a 24-point outburst in the Commodores' finale against Arkansas.

Joining him in the backcourt is Tyler Nickel, a lethal shooter from deep. The 6-foot-7 junior has connected on 77 three-pointers at an impressive 41.6% rate, averaging 10.4 points per game. Inside, Vanderbilt relies on 6-foot-7, 230-pound junior forward Devin McGlockton, who contributes 10.4 points per game while leading the team with 7.8 rebounds per contest. Rounding out the key contributors is veteran floor general AJ Hoggard, a 6-foot-4 senior guard who averages 9.8 points and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.

Texas Longhorns news & key performers

For the Longhorns, standout freshman Tre Johnson has been the centrepiece of their offence all season long. The 6-foot-6 guard was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and earned Second Team All-SEC honours—the only Texas player to receive postseason recognition. Johnson led the conference in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game while also contributing 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He’s also Texas’ most dangerous three-point threat, knocking down 77 triples at a 39.5% clip.

In the frontcourt, Arthur Kaluma provides a strong interior presence. The 6-foot-7 forward leads the Longhorns with 7.8 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team in scoring at 12.7 points per outing. Kaluma has been in good form, hitting double figures in four straight games, including double-doubles against Mississippi State and Arkansas. Meanwhile, junior guard Jordan Pope adds another scoring punch on the perimeter, chipping in 11.0 points per game.