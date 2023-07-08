Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Whitecaps and Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the Seattle Sounders take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Saturday, they will continue their quest for Western Conference supremacy.

The Canadian team is currently in ninth place in the standings, three points behind Brian Schmetzer's team in second place in the West.

The Whitecaps would have been hopeful of pulling up a winning result against Sporting KC after an outstanding 3-2 victory over Los Angeles FC the previous weekend, but they failed to build on the triumph in California with a 3-1 loss to SKC.

Vancouver has actually recently been incredibly inconsistent, registering two wins, two ties, and two losses over their last six matches, while managing to defeat the Seattle Sounders by a score of 2-0 before that streak.

The Sounders had an impressive opening seven games of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, going 5-1 with 1 tie and 1 defeat before beating Minnesota United, Houston Dynamo, and New York Red Bulls.

With only two victories in their last nine league games, three draws, and four losses, Seattle has since failed to maintain consistency, despite managing to keep things tight at the back.

With just 18 goals allowed in 21 games this season, Brian Schmetzer's team still has the top defensive record in the Western Conference and the second-best defensive record in the whole league.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders face off on Jul 8 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White.

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders saw their top scorer Jordan Morris suffer an injury last month and he is expected to miss at least another couple weeks of action.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Teves, Lodeiro, Chu; Ruidiaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five encounters, Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders have managed two wins each. Their last encounter took place a couple of months ago with the Sounders winning 2-0.

