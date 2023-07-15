Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Whitecaps and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the two Western Conference rivals clash at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, the Los Angeles Galaxy will have the opportunity to cut the distance between themselves and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the fight for the MLS playoffs.

After defeating Austin FC 2-1, the Caps are currently holding onto the final postseason spot in the west. In their previous match, LA defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1.

It was difficult for Vanni Sartini's team to defeat Austin in midweek since they required another great second-half performance, but the Caps were very well in transition and only allowed the Verde and Black two shots on goal.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have collected the same number of victories after 21 games this season as they did at the same point in 2022, but this time around, the Caps have accrued two more points (28).

Since late May, LA has made a significant effort to reclaim a playoff spot, winning at least a point in seven straight MLS games.

Despite their strong play, they are still ranked second to last in the Western Conference, six points behind Vancouver for the final playoff spot but four teams higher than them, including the Whitecaps.

While LA has earned many victories under Greg Vanney, they have also lost four points while leading in the second half of their current unbeaten streak.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy face off on Jul 15 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White.

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL last month.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Puig; Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five encounters, Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy have managed two wins each.

