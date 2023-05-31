Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Houston Dynamo will play the first of three consecutive away matches against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday at BC Place Stadium.

Orange Crush moved a point ahead of Vancouver in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer after defeating Austin FC 2-1 in their previous meeting, while the Caps were defeated 3-1 at St Louis City.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

It was a fresh venue, but the result was the same as Vancouver lost its third straight away game in this competition over the weekend, leaving them only a point over the playoff line.

Vanni Sartini's men trailed 2-0 at half-time, and they have only one point this season when behind at the break.

Their next four matches in all competitions will take place at BC Place, where the Caps have won four of their previous five games, with their sole home defeat in MLS this year coming in their opener, a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Four points out of a possible six against their two state rivals should have the Dynamo feeling considerably better about their MLS standing.

Ben Olsen's side has done the brunt of their damage in the second half this season, with nine of their 13 goals coming in the final 45 minutes, including the game-winning goal against the Verde and Black three minutes before the end.

Houston has only won five regular-season matches on the road in the last three seasons, and they haven't started 2023 any better, with just two points from six away games, one of which came last time out against the Toros (1-1).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo face off on May 31 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated five goals, however, he hasn't scored in four games.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo have ended with one win each for the two clubs. The last game saw Whitecaps win 2-1 after two injury-time goals.

Useful links