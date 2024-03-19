How to watch today's Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

The Vancouver Canucks are all set to host the Buffalo Sabres in a thrilling NHL match on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Rogers Arena.

The Vancouver Canucks are all set to host the Buffalo Sabres in a thrilling NHL match on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Rogers Arena. These two teams will face each other for the 137th time.

The Sabres' remarkable 53-56-19-1 record against the Canucks is evidence of their noteworthy historical background, while the Canucks have a huge 58-55-19-4 record against the Sabres, including in the playoffs.

The Canucks trail the Sabres by just 42.6% for the season, with the Sabres holding a razor-thin 43.4% victory percentage. Considering these numbers, every goal matters, and every game has the potential to be thrilling rink action.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Vancouver Canucks will face off against the Buffalo Sabres in a highly anticipated NHL match on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The action will take place at 10:00 pm EDT at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Date Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm EDT Arena Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, BC, Canada

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams.

For NHL fans in the USA, ESPN+ has you covered to watch the Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres game live, plus many more NHL games throughout the season.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

People in Canada can watch this thrilling NHL match between the Canucks and Sabres on Sportsnet Pacific (SNP), and people in the Buffalo area can watch it on MSG-B.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres Team News

Vancouver Canucks Team News

There are a few key players on the Canucks roster who are currently unable to play because of injury. Dakota Joshua, renowned for his commanding figure on the ice, is recovering from an upper-body ailment. Thatcher Demko, the great goalie, deals with an undisclosed injury during this ongoing situation.

Although it is undeniable that the team has suffered a setback, the Canucks are ready to face this challenge head-on because they have the unyielding resolve and ability to bounce back from anything.

Buffalo Sabres Team News

The Buffalo Sabres must make a lineup adjustment due to several injuries severely affecting the team.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson is dealing with an upper-body issue, and dynamic forward Jack Quinn is out due to a bothersome lower-body condition. Tage Thompson also misses out on the fixture due to an upper-body injury, while Jordon Greenway is out due to an undisclosed issue.

Despite the team's difficult loss, the Sabres are prepared to take on the challenge with tenacity and resolve.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Vancouver Canucks and the Buffalo Sabres in NHL matches: