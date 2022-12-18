'We utterly failed!' - Deschamps questions France's World Cup final 'attitude' in scathing half-time interview

- France 2-0 down by half-time
- Did not have a shot in first half
- Coach apoplectic about display
WHAT HAPPENED? France were 2-0 down to Argentina by half-time, with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring to put the South American nation in the driving seat. Les Bleus, meanwhile, failed to register a single attempt on goal in the entire first half.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at half-time to TF1, Deschamps gave a brutally honest review of his team's display, saying: "We utterly failed to show up in the 1st half. We expected (their intensity), we neither had the correct attitude nor the correct response. It will take a lot to worry them & come back. They are really playing a World Cup final."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deschamps tried to give his side a chance of getting back into the tie by making a double substitution in the first half, taking off Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud. France have a mountain to climb, however,
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus must try to bounce back from their woeful start in the second half of the final.