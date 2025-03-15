How to watch today's Utah Valley Wolverines vs Grand Canyon Antelopes NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Valley vs Grand Canyon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top-seeded Utah Valley Wolverines (25-7) will square off against the second-seeded Grand Canyon Lopes (24-7) in a high-stakes WAC Tournament championship clash at Orleans Arena on Saturday night, with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Utah Valley has been dominant throughout the conference tournament, and their defensive effort played a pivotal role in Friday’s 68-55 semifinal victory over Seattle. The Wolverines stifled Seattle’s offence, allowing just 55 points, and now stand one win away from securing a trip to March Madness.

On the other side, Grand Canyon has showcased its versatility, proving it can win in multiple ways. In Friday’s semifinal against Cal Baptist, the Lopes delivered a defensive clinic in the first half, holding their opponent to just 16 points. The script flipped in the second half, where their offence came alive, erupting for 50 points en route to a convincing win.

Utah Valley Wolverines vs Grand Canyon Antelopes: Date and tip-off time

The Wolverines and the Antelopes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11:40 pm ET/8:40 pm PT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:40 pm ET/8:40 pm PT Venue Orleans Arena Location Las Vegas, United States

How to watch Utah Valley Wolverines vs Grand Canyon Antelopes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolverines and the Antelopes on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Utah Valley Wolverines team news & key performers

Utah Valley received a big boost from Tanner Toolson, who led the way with 18 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Carter Welling also made his presence felt, contributing 17 points, eight boards, and three assists. While Utah Valley’s offence has been solid—averaging 76 points per game—it's been their defence that has set the tone, allowing just 67.3 points per contest. Dominick Wilson has been their go-to scorer, posting 15.2 points per game while shooting 45.1 per cent from the field.

Grand Canyon Antelopes news & key performers

Grand Canyon has relied on a well-balanced offensive attack all season, and that continued in their semifinal victory. JaKobe Coles was the standout performer, dropping 22 points along with three rebounds and one assist. Three other Lopes players finished with 14 points apiece, while Tyon Grant-Foster chipped in with 18 points, three boards, and two assists.

Just two games ago, Grand Canyon put up a season-high 98 points in a blowout win over UT Arlington, demonstrating their offensive firepower. Coles has been their most consistent scoring threat, averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting an efficient 52.1 per cent from the floor.