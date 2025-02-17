How to watch today's Utah Utes vs Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah vs Kansas State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Utah Utes (14-11) will aim to keep their home dominance intact, looking to stretch their three-game winning streak at the Jon M. Huntsman Center when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (13-12) on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The Wildcats have had a rollercoaster ride of a season, with a rough patch spanning December and January, but they've managed to stay afloat in the win-loss column. Kansas State got off to a solid 6-2 start, with early defeats coming at the hands of LSU and Liberty, while securing victories over New Orleans, Cleveland State, MS Valley State, George Washington, Longwood, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Things took a turn for the worse as the Wildcats endured a 1-9 stretch, managing only a lone win against Cincinnati on December 30. During that tough stretch, they suffered defeats to St. John’s, Drake, Wichita State, TCU, Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas Tech, Kansas, and Baylor. However, Kansas State flipped the script by rattling off six straight victories over West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Kansas, and Arizona, improving their record to 13-11 through 24 games.

On the Utah side, the Utes got off to a strong start before running into some turbulence in mid-December against stiff competition. They opened the season with an 8-2 mark, claiming wins over Central Arkansas, Queens U, Utah Tech, MS Valley State, Eastern Washington, Radford, and Florida A&M, while taking losses against Mississippi State and Saint Mary's.

Utah then stumbled with losses to Iowa, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Iowa State, before bouncing back with three straight wins over Oklahoma State, TCU, and BYU. Their next seven outings were up and down, resulting in a 2-5 stretch, with wins against Cincinnati and Colorado, but setbacks against Houston, Baylor, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, and Cincinnati. That left Utah sitting at 13-11 through 24 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Utah Utes vs. the Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Utah Utes vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Utes and the Kansas State Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Jon M. Huntsman Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Utes vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Utes vs. the Kansas State Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Utah Utes vs Kansas State Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Utah Utes team news & key performers

On the Utes’ side, Gabe Madsen spearheads the offense, putting up 15.6 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the floor. He's joined by Ezra Ausar, who contributes 11.0 points and 4.6 rebounds, while Lawson Lovering provides an inside presence, adding 8.6 points and 4.8 boards per game. Rounding out Utah’s key contributors is Mason Madsen, who chips in 7.9 points per contest.

Kansas State Wildcats news & key performers

For Kansas State, David N’Guessan has been the go-to guy, leading the squad with 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He's supported by Brendan Hausen, who’s chipping in 11.8 points per contest, while Dug McDaniel provides a steady hand at point guard, averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. Coleman Hawkins has also been a versatile force, posting 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per outing.